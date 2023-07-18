S|W: SaaS Weekly Hypercontexts HR Pivot Aims to Use AI to Accelerate Performance Reviews





Additionally, the UK is investigating Adobe’s $20 billion Figma deal.

Hypercontext completes HR pivot with new AI-powered performance management tool (BETAKIT)

Performance review season, whether it’s once, twice, or four times a year, is an almost universally terrifying time for employees and managers. His Toronto-based Hypercontext is about to change that with its recently released AI-powered capabilities designed to help managers generate employee performance reviews.

For CEO and co-founder Brennan McEachran, the tool represents an important step into the hypercontextual HR sector. However, the recent explosion of his AI tools has also sparked debate about his AI-driven decision-making role across departments, including HR. As the technology is still in its infancy, experts question the ethical implications of relying on machines to make decisions that could directly impact the lives of employees.

CapVest to Acquire UK Software Provider Kerridge in $1 Billion Deal (BNN Bloomberg)

Private equity firm CapVest Partners has agreed to acquire UK software provider Kerridge Commercial Systems (KCS) for $1 billion.

Based in Berkshire, UK, KCS distributes enterprise resource planning software to 32,000 customers worldwide.

Sampler Acquires AdMass Tech, Founders Add AI, User-Generated Content To Product Sampling Platform (BETAKIT)

Sampler, which matches consumers by mail to large packaged goods companies for samples, has acquired another tech startup, AdMath, also based in Toronto.

First, Sampler plans to give clients the ability to incorporate user-generated content (UGC) campaigns into their sampling programs, leveraging AdMass technology, to streamline UGC curation and assess consumer influence. is.

UK announces probe into Adobe’s $20 billion Figma deal (Reuters)

The UK’s antitrust regulator said Thursday that it would not offer any relief from Photoshop’s owners in a $20 billion bid for Adobe’s cloud-based designer platform Figma to allay regulators’ concerns. announced a thorough investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it found that the deal could narrow designers’ options, and said the two companies were concerned about supplying competing screen design software.

Formaloo raises CAD $2.9M to help businesses build apps without code (BETAKIT)

Formaloo, a Canada-Estonia-based startup, has raised CAD $2.9 million in seed funding to support the expansion of its no-code platform for building a variety of business applications.

Formaloo integrates with Slack, Google and Microsoft programs, allowing users to create databases and add interfaces by dragging and dropping building blocks.

Gamified e-learning platform Kahoot acquired in $1.7 billion deal led by Goldman Sachs, Lego & others (TECHCRUNCH)

Kahoot, an education-focused “gaming” platform, has announced it will go fully private in an all-cash PE deal valued at $1.7 billion.

Leveraging Bourne’s new world-class medical hub with Mayor Del Duca (BETAKIT)

Cotelucci Vaughan Hospital is located on over 80 acres of undeveloped land.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca, along with city council colleagues Mackenzie Health, York University and Venture Lab, plans to transform the land into a world-class hub for medical innovation.

Salesforce Raises Unusual Price After Introducing AI Features (BNN Bloomberg)

Salesforce will raise prices for the first time in seven years after introducing artificial intelligence capabilities.

Since its last price increase, “the company has delivered 22 new releases and thousands of new features, including its most recent generative AI innovation,” Salesforce said.

WaitWell raises $1.5 million to bring queue management technology to new markets (BETAKIT)

Calgary-based WaitWell, which sells queue management and service delivery software, has secured C$1.5 million in seed funding to expand its offerings and enter new markets.

WaitWell’s platform now facilitates digital bookings, queuing, workflows, events, virtual meetings and analytics.

Chorus Entertainment Sells Toon Boom Animation Subsidiary For $147.5 Million (Canada Press)

Chorus Entertainment Inc. announced that it has signed an agreement to sell Montreal-based animation software subsidiary Toon Boom Animation Inc. to Integrated Media Company (IMC) for $147.5 million in cash.

Toon Boom’s software is used for animation, storyboarding and production management.

Report: Over 30,000 Tech Workers Migrated to Canada, Losing Nearly 1,700 to the U.S. (BETAKIT)

A new report by the Technology Council of North America (TECNA) and the Canadian Technology Network (CTN) found that Canada accepted more than 30,000 technical workers from abroad during the last year.

The report also found that Canada “mainly” benefits from investment by US tech companies as they expand or move operations to Canada.

