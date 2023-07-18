Integrated Tech Academy – Remote Google Cloud Analyst





At CDW, innovation starts with our colleagues. Our technical visionary is passionate about advancing his IT industry with cutting-edge technology. If you’re looking to challenge yourself and accelerate your career as a technical professional while earning an industry-recognized certification, get in touch.

The primary purpose of this position is to participate in the Integrated Tech Academy program that prepares employees to start a career in consulting, engineering or managed services at CDW. Employees will be exposed to various business units, work in multiple teams, experience online and classroom learning, and develop soft skills that will make them more impactful in front of clients. In addition, employees participate in shadowing and mentoring opportunities, as well as hands-on technology training. All of these are designed to help you develop the skills necessary for your eventual role as a member of our service organization.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Attend a months-long training curriculum at the CDW office in the Chicago area. Complete assigned rotations through various business units. Complete self-improvement and certification courses. Experience in CDW data centers. Gain hands-on experience through on-the-job training that includes team instruction. Dedicated engineer composition and introduction to designing technology solutions for client environments CDW Services Team As a member of her, learn and develop in all phases including: System Design Integration System Assurance Project Management Training A basic level of technical and consulting knowledge that enables us to deliver quality service to our clients with satisfactory ratings through progress reviews to advance the program. As an Academy Program Analyst, you must successfully complete several months of training in the Chicago, Illinois area. Immigration assistance to Chicago, Illinois is available.Planned launch date: September 25, 2023

Minimum qualifications:

Authorized to work for CDW in the United States. There is currently no immigrant sponsorship (H-1B, TN, etc.) for this position.One of the following: Bachelor/Bachelor’s degree with concentration in Telecommunications, Computer Science, Engineering or related field Associate Degree in Telecommunications, Computer Science, Engineering 1 year with focus in Engineering or related technology Relevant work experience One or more applicable technology-related certifications from any of the following cloud platforms: Google (GCP), AWS, and/or Microsoft Azure Valid certification) Ability Business need arises Able to work weekends and/or overtime when appropriate Proven presentation and communication skills Demonstrated ability to multi-task and prioritize workload under tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment

This position is part of our 24/7 Managed Services team. You must be willing to work a rotating schedule that includes evenings, weekends and holidays to provide the necessary coverage.

Desirable Qualifications:

Exposure to agile environments Knowledge of project management principles At least 1 year or equivalent experience configuring or supporting some or all of Windows servers, Linux servers, switches and routers At least 1 year or equivalent experience programming or scripting Planning, Deployment and implementation experience Advanced technology and application operational support

Data privacy and security:

All CDW employees are responsible for protecting the information and information systems they use or handle in the performance of their duties. The employee is obligated to know and comply with her CDW’s security policies, standards and procedures, and to report security breaches to her appropriate CDW authorities.

Participate in information security awareness training upon hire and annually, as well as other required training as specified by Human Resources. Other data privacy and data security related regulatory training may be required depending on role and duties.

Required features:

This position exists to provide technical consulting solutions to customers and requires the ability to travel back and forth between customer sites and interact with customers on an ongoing and regular basis.

The main duties, responsibilities and position requirements listed above are not exhaustive.

