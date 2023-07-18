Japan and UAE agree on innovation and climate change cooperation





[1/3]United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greets Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an official reception in Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2023.Ryan Carter/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via Reuters

[Abu Dhabi, July 17, Reuters]- Japan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) exchanged technology during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s second visit to Japan, which focused on securing energy supplies and promoting green technology. and agreed to cooperate on climate change.

Prime Minister Kishida met in Abu Dhabi on Monday with U.S. President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss new innovations between Japan and the UAE, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. agreed to a partnership.

The partnership includes new plans to accelerate energy security and a framework for the UAE to cooperate and invest with Japan on chip and battery technology, according to a statement released late Monday.

The two leaders also adopted a joint statement on tackling climate change, stating that the two countries remain committed to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and pledged to “use clean hydrogen and ammonia in accelerating the energy transition.” “The role of derivatives containing

State news agency WAM also reported that the two leaders discussed a comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan. WAM further added that the two companies have signed several agreements covering different areas.

Kishida will then attend a business forum between the United Arab Emirates and Japan before visiting Qatar, a major gas producer, on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Japan is actively working to develop greener renewable energy technologies and aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. Prime Minister Kishida will also strive to spread Japanese know-how, especially ahead of the COP28 climate change summit, as energy-producing countries commit to achieving net-zero transitions. It will be held in Dubai in November.

His visit to the UAE follows Sunday’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he said Riyadh remains committed to securing oil supplies to Japan and will continue to work with the Japanese government on clean hydrogen, ammonia and recycled carbon fuels.

Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday that Kishida and Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have joined forces to help countries around the world achieve a net zero transition. “We agreed to launch the initiative.”

Tokyo and Riyadh will also launch a new strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers’ level, and the two leaders welcomed the move at their summit, according to a statement by Japan’s foreign ministry on Monday.

“The two leaders agreed to further invigorate exchanges, including political, diplomatic and security exchanges between the two countries,” the statement said.

Japanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mitsuko Ono said Japan and the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will resume negotiations on a free trade agreement in 2024. The GCC is a regional coalition of six countries made up of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

“There is no specific target year for completing the negotiations,” he said on Monday, adding that previous trade talks with the GCC had been suspended in 2009.

State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) previously said Japan imports about 25% of its crude oil from the UAE, making it the largest international importer of oil and gas products for ADNOC.

“A secure supply of energy from the UAE has underpinned Japan’s economic growth for many years,” Kishida said in an article published by the UAE state news agency WAM on Sunday.

A senior Japanese foreign ministry official told reporters this week that Kishida plans to discuss energy markets during his visit, while also aiming to provide Japanese technology for a net-zero transition.

Reported by Lakna Woopar of Abu Dhabi and Sakura Murakami of Tokyo. Written by Andrew Mills and Aziz El Yaakobi.Editing: Conor Humphries, David Evans, Alex Richardson, Jacqueline Wong

