



Serial codes printed by Interket UK can only be scanned once, so consumers cannot claim repeated deposit refunds from the same pack.

Additionally, the Bower app uses GPS technology to verify that consumers are standing within close range of a registered home recycling bin and claiming 20 pence.

A QR code on the packaging also gives brands access to real-time data on the packaging lifecycle, including if, when and where the packaging is recycled.

Invisible tags also appear on all product labels and are counted at two local material recycling facilities using Polytags invisible tag readers.

This means that the data captured by the app when a consumer claims a 20p reward is mapped to the number of items identified at the materials recycling facility.

This is the first time Bower has partnered with a UK retailer to offer financial rewards.

It also marks the next phase of the DDRS partnership between Polytag and Ocado Retail, where last year five million labels for 2 and 4 pint milk bottles were accurately and quickly printed with unique QR codes. is now available.

These codes direct consumers to customized landing pages containing real-time information and dynamic content.

Laura Fernandez, Senior Packaging and Sustainability Manager at Ocado Retail, commented: Being able to launch a viable digital her deposit return scheme that actually pays consumers a recycling fee is a game-changing move for recycling and the circular economy in the UK.

Ocado shoppers want such a scheme because when we surveyed Ocado shoppers last year, 80% said they were likely or very likely to scan a QR code for deposit refunds. We already know that.

Polytag CEO Alice Rackley said: In response to her DRS talks in January, the UK government encouraged innovators to continue demonstrating that DRS technology exists. The partnership with Bower and Ocado Retail is the next step in demonstrating the feasibility of DDRS in the UK.

After successfully mass-applying 5 million unique QR codes to Ocado Retails’ packages every time, we will conduct further proof-of-concept that consumers will be financially rewarded for their good recycling habits.

We are excited to analyze consumer interactions with the code and strongly believe this could be a breakthrough moment for recycling in the UK.

Bower CEO and Founder Suwar Mert said: For the first time, we have the pioneering technology of a digital deposit return scheme. Consumers can now use their mobile phones and regular recycling bins to embark on a rewarding recycling journey.

Over 500,000 users are already using the app, earning rewards on all packages with barcodes, not just bottles and cans. We can increase recycling rates and move toward a circular packaging economy at speed and scale.

Valpak’s Steve Gough added: The Ocado Retail, Polytag and Bower teams are leading the industry towards improved and optimized recycling systems powered by digital technology.

DDRS has many advantages and we have confirmed this firsthand through a successful European pilot with sister brand RLG. We are excited about these developments and will be following this partnership with interest as we closely monitor how consumers interact with his QR Codes.

