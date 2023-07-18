I need a customer database. Here’s Why — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Once you have that data, there’s no limit to what you can do with segmentation and marketing, from using end-to-end direct mail services to personalized email newsletters and special events and discounts.

A customer database is basically a single point for storing customer details. It includes information such as name, address, email, phone number, contact preferences, demographics and purchase history.

You can also build a richer database of data hubs to track more information about user journeys.

The type of database you build and need depends on the type of business and whether you are likely to have repeat or one-time buyers.

There are several options for customer databases, many of which are free up to a certain number of entries.

There are several questions to consider when choosing the right database system.

Pricing (How much do you want to spend? What will your price be as you grow?)

How easy is it to set up and manage?

Can I access it from anywhere?

How safe are you?

Are reports generated?

With online transactions being the most popular way to shop for people, understanding how to reach them is essential.

Building your customer database can be done on social media, directly via your website, or in-store (although there’s usually not much time to enter information here). An important point to remember is that you should always have an opt-in system that meets your country’s requirements.

new opportunities

Having access to data and customer interactions provides an opportunity to identify patterns and trends. If you see this trend, perhaps for a particular service or product, you can change the landing page to suit your needs.

Perhaps you’ve noticed that people can’t complete purchases, or that many products are on their wishlists (but haven’t ordered new inventory). You can allow users to pre-order based on their wishlist.

Data is information, and you can use that information to make smart business decisions.

Loyalty

One of the most powerful things about selling and selling is having loyal customers. A loyal customer is a community. They want to buy new products, they want information, they want a loyalty program.

Unique discounts, secret offers, pre-orders, early access, and points at time of purchase are great ways to build a loyal audience.

With a database, you can track your engagement growth and find out where you can make an impact. Marketing designed to speak to your audience, taking into account their preferences and previous purchases, is essential.

personalization

Hello is an email that no company wants to send and no customer wants to receive.

Personalizing your marketing content makes it feel less like a sale and more like a conversation. At least a well-maintained customer database contains the correct details for easy sending of flashes, newsletters, and more.

But perhaps more importantly, when we collect information like your date of birth, we can use it to wish you a happy birthday and offer you discounts. McKinsey & Company reported that simple happy birthdays and discounts increased revenue by up to 30%.

A customer database gives you access to information, but what matters is what you do with it. Developing a marketing strategy means you can treat your customers better and increase your profits at the same time.

Through databases, you can understand your customers in a more meaningful way. That insight is not available anywhere else.

An important area to focus on is how people spend their money. According to Juniper Research, global digital wallet transactions will reach $16 trillion by 2028. Offering trending and sought-after payment types also increases profits.

