Google is actively promoting Gmail’s enhanced Safe Browsing, but what is it?





By Abhik Sengupta: If you’ve opened Gmail in your web browser recently, you’ve probably noticed the “Enhanced Safe Browsing” prompt. There are also options to delay or ignore the prompt, which might have piqued your interest. After all, with online fraud on the rise, who wouldn’t want to be safe online? Google says that with “Enhanced Safe Browsing” enabled, users “get faster and more proactive protection against dangerous websites, downloads and extensions.” It works automatically and improves security for Google Chrome and Gmail.

This prompt began rolling out last week, and more users are seeing it. Google says you can enable Enhanced Safe Browsing to provide “real-time” security scanning that warns you about malicious websites, software and extensions. It also seems to improve Google’s ability to detect and protect against phishing and malware for you and everyone on the web. Google added that it could “better protect” users from dangerous links across Google apps.

To manage Enhanced Safe Browsing for your account, users should open their Google Account, select Security on the left, scroll to find Enhanced Safe Browsing for their account, and enable or disable it.

Google added that it can take up to 24 hours for the setting to take effect.

Google’s update comes at a time when online fraud is on the rise. With free-to-use generative AI platforms growing rapidly, scammers find it much easier to customize persuasive email scams, even if he’s via Gmail. maybe. Enhanced Safe Browsing has many benefits, but Google also collects data to protect your privacy. The official FAQ states:

“To protect your account and data, Account Enhanced Safe Browsing checks URLs, downloads, browser extensions, system information, small samples of pages, and more for risks.”

Google suggested that the collected data be anonymized after a short period of time to protect privacy. However, CNET cites research from Princeton University and Stanford University, noting that “anonymized data, including search histories, can be linked to social media profiles using publicly available data.” are doing.

This feature may also put new developers at a disadvantage as they may have to wait for Google’s credible certification. That’s because the company recently started following a strict developer program policy. A waiting period of several months can be detrimental to new developers. From a user’s perspective, enhanced Safe Browsing is a good option, but users should follow basic hygiene to ensure online protection. This includes avoiding software downloads from untrusted sources and checking URLs.

— end —

