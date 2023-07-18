How Blockchain Will Transform the Energy Industry





Hadi Ganjineh is Head of IT, Integrated Technology and Innovation at Super Energy Corp., focusing on cutting-edge digital business, technology and innovation.

The energy industry serves as the foundation for global development, powering a wide variety of applications and witnessing a shift towards more distributed power and energy systems. However, managing such decentralized systems presents challenges, as centralized authorities may lack presence or universal trust.

In this era of technological advancement, blockchain has emerged as a promising solution, providing a decentralized, secure, transparent, immutable and trusted digital platform for the energy sector. Blockchain overcomes the limitations of existing frameworks while possessing the essential characteristics and characteristics necessary to address the requirements of future energy systems.

Blockchain, a type of distributed ledger technology (DLT), is rapidly gaining prominence due to its ability to facilitate secure and transparent record keeping. Originally developed for cryptocurrencies, blockchain’s potential extends far beyond digital currencies, with applications across many industries. In particular, the energy sector will benefit greatly from blockchain, especially in terms of decentralization, security, traceability and transparency.

By leveraging blockchain technology, the energy sector can move away from traditional centralized control and embrace decentralization. This will increase autonomy and allow various stakeholders such as consumers, producers and grid operators to actively participate in the energy trading and decision-making process.

Blockchain applications in the energy sector Energy trading

The advent of blockchain technology has had a transformative impact on energy trading, revolutionizing the speed, cost-effectiveness and reliability of transactions. Leveraging smart contracts on blockchain platforms streamlines the energy trading process, removing the need for intermediaries and ensuring transparency between all participants. Additionally, blockchain-enabled peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading will allow individuals to sell their surplus renewable energy directly to local consumers, establishing a mutually beneficial trading system.

Traditionally, a centralized grid model with fixed energy prices has been suitable for stable power sources such as fossil fuels, nuclear power and hydropower. However, the integration of renewable energy resources (RE) such as solar and wind presents unique challenges. These power supplies can provide unpredictable bursts of highly variable power output from remote locations, disrupting centralized systems.

With the advent of wind and solar as grid power sources, it is clear that these energy generators are often located far away from the main power plants, effectively stalling their energy output. became. Expanding the grid infrastructure to accommodate these distributed renewable energy sources is not economically possible. Moreover, the intermittent nature of solar and wind power generation requires significant investment in battery energy storage systems (BESS), further increasing the economic challenges. The issues of location and timing thus highlight the unique properties of renewable energy and highlight the need for alternative approaches to support its scaling up.

Recognizing these challenges, energy markets have realized that even owners of relatively small power sources can trade power between them. They can agree on a price and trade a specific amount of power at a mutually agreed upon time and place. As these localized markets developed, efficiencies increased and the adoption of battery solutions increased. This has facilitated management of peak demand and curtailment periods, optimized pricing, and accelerated the transition to green energy.

This has paved the way for peer-to-peer power trading that is a natural fit with the decentralized energy model in which blockchain technology tracks all underlying financial transactions. Renewables can be seamlessly integrated into the energy grid by shifting the energy distribution paradigm from centralized to decentralized. A localized and flexible pricing mechanism blends well with the decentralized approach, effectively managing supply fluctuations and congestion within the network to ensure efficient energy distribution.

electric vehicle integration

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) presents an opportunity to address the energy imbalance within the renewable energy supply. By incorporating battery units, EVs have the ability to smooth the gap in available energy across both location and time. This commercialization will allow the energy resource to actively participate in the energy market in the form of vehicle batteries. They can intelligently purchase and store abundant, cost-effective energy, then sell it back to the grid when energy is scarce. As a result, private owners of these energy resources will be able to achieve a faster return on investment.

By leveraging blockchain, financial information can be securely stored in a persistent ledger, while advanced algorithms ensure the privacy and security of the parties involved.

EVs can be charged and discharged either at home or at public charging stations, drawing power from the grid or utilizing guaranteed green energy sources. Blockchain technology effectively manages the underlying energy transactions, enabling transparent and accurate accounting of all energy produced and sold within regional energy markets or through P2P transactions.

Smart grid management

The smart grid concept includes an advanced information and control infrastructure that plays a pivotal role in integrating renewable energy and ensuring efficient energy transmission. To address the complexity of a dynamically distributed environment, grid management establishes rules for capacity, flow direction, flexibility services, and security. The aim is to provide effective solutions while meeting the evolving needs of the power grid.

Grid management systems that replace outdated systems of outage management and traditional distribution management consist of advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) and distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS). ADMS handles power grid modeling and supports self-healing circuit functions, real-time optimization, outage management, and supervisory control. In particular, it enables mobile grid operations, making it easier for field personnel to access and update power grid data.

DERMS, on the other hand, optimally distribute distributed energy (DE) to support grid services, manage DE participation in the market, and provide a cost-effective alternative to deferred distribution. As DE adoption grows, reliability services, DE constraint management, DE utilization, communications, forecasting, and situational awareness will be enhanced.

Blockchain enables consensual negotiations through smart contracts to expedite the production, consumption, and tracking of network data. This real-time adjustment stabilizes the power grid and reduces the need for flexible services. In addition, the blockchain’s open and verified data record allows authorized personnel to access real-time power grid data, facilitating power grid operations and increasing the flow of energy between generators and users. Enhanced.

Carbon Free Energy (CFE)

Accurate calculation of carbon footprint makes monitoring carbon footprint and commitment to sustainability increasingly important. Combining blockchain technology with IoT sensors provides a reliable solution for accurate measurements. Organizations can effectively track and monitor their carbon emissions, enabling them to meet sustainability goals and comply with regulations.

Unlike 100% renewable energy concepts, 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) guarantees a more sustainable approach. It links generation and use in 15-minute intervals, directing insurance payments to relevant sources to meet energy demand and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Implementing a 24/7 CFE involves a complex accounting process. Blockchain technology and smart contracts streamline these processes, ensuring accuracy and reducing the risk of fraud. This enables organizations to have reliable data and efficient management in a 24/7 CFE framework.

Conclusion

Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize many aspects of the energy sector, including energy trading, management, storage, security, EV integration, carbon emissions monitoring and smart grid implementation. By harnessing the benefits of blockchain, the energy sector can enhance efficiency, transparency and sustainability, paving the way for a greener and more decentralized energy future.

