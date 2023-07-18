Google Pixel 8 Pro leak reveals launch schedule, chipset and other details





Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8 series, which includes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This smartphone series is likely to be launched after the Apple iPhone 15 series. Forecaster Yogesh Brar has suggested that the Pixel 8 series could launch in October this year. In addition to this, the speculators also revealed important details about the upcoming Pixel 8 Pro handset.

Expected specs of the Google Pixel 8 series

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Google Pixel 8 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan chip. May offer 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is likely to be included.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

– 6.7 inch QHD+ LTPO OLED, 120Hz – Google Tensor G3 + Titan Chip – 12GB RAM – 128/256GB Storage – Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 64MP UW + 48MP (Tele) – Selfie: 11MP – Temperature Sensor, Ultrasonic FP – Android 14 – 4,950mAh battery, 27W wired charging

Release: October

Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 17, 2023

When it comes to photography, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS support, a 64MP ultra wide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. It is expected to carry an 11MP selfie camera. The smartphone is likely to have a new temperature sensor.

The Pixel 8 Pro will run on Android 14. It will likely feature a 4,950 mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

Expected price of Google Pixel 8

In a separate tweet, Buller revealed that the Pixel 8 could cost $649 (about Rs 53,450) or $699 (about Rs 57,570). Notably, the Pixel 7 launched in India for Rs 59,999. Therefore, the Pixel 8 is expected to launch in India at under Rs 60,000.

Notably, there are no Pixel 8 Pro details online at this time. Pixel 7 Pro launched in India at Rs 84,999. As we get closer to the launch, we expect the expected price of the smartphone to be revealed soon.

Also read:

Elon Musk amused that Threads decided to go the Twitter route to limit posting

‘It’s clear this is illegal’: Meta fined Rs 82 crore per day for privacy issues

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-8-pro-leak-reveals-launch-timeline-chipset-and-more-details-390238-2023-07-18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos