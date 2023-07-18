How the Nasdaq Is Supporting the Development of South American Capital Markets





TECH TUESDAY is a weekly content series covering all aspects of capital markets technology. TECH TUESDAY is produced in partnership with Nasdaq.

A quiet transformation is underway in South America’s capital markets, where the combined forces of regional integration and strengthening of underlying technologies are positioning South America as a global leader in the next wave of industrial innovation.

Roland Chai, Nasdaq

This evolution is driven by the growth of fintech across all facets of the economy, from innovative players like the online marketplace Mercado Libre, to open banking and financial developments, along with the acceleration of digitization across the continent. It reflects a more fundamental change. An emerging technology company leading digital banking, payments and financial innovation. As in Southeast Asia, the digitization of finance has been fueled by enthusiastic consumer adoption of digital payments and mobile technology in the relative absence of traditional financial infrastructure.

Significant efforts have been made over decades to increase liquidity through financial integration in South America. For example, the 2011 merger of the Chilean, Colombian, Mexican and Peruvian exchanges to form MILA was designed to create a larger single asset pool, participants and investments to enhance overall international competitiveness. Propelled by the possibility of establishing a home, broker.

Consolidation among exchanges, notably in 2017, when Cetip and BM&FBovespa merged to form B3, achieving growth in part through product sophistication and diversification, and more recently, equities in Colombia, Chile and Peru. Integrate exchanges.

This ongoing integration process will increase market liquidity, thereby supporting the development of an increasingly large ecosystem of capital market participants. A virtuous circle of increased number of issuers, institutional participation, domestic investment in pension funds and increased liquidity will bring tangible benefits to economies and communities across South America.

In addition to this shift, local infrastructure has embraced technology and innovation at an alarming rate this year, not only enabling the underlying infrastructure to handle massive increases in volume, but also for international markets. guaranteed to be well-positioned to take advantage of the many opportunities that come with the evolution of :

Nasdaq has a long-standing post-trade technology partnership with Argentina’s central custodian, Caja de Vallores, which has enabled it to process high volume trades with significantly improved speed and agility.

In January, Bolsa Electronica de Chile (BEC) announced an agreement to upgrade its trading technology to Nasdaq’s SaaS-based Marketplace Services platform, with the goal of moving operations to the cloud by the end of 2024. bottom. A cloud migration strategy in Latin America will enable BEC to meet the evolving requirements of its growing business and customer base. Last month, Chile’s central securities depository, Depsito Central de Valores (DCV), expanded its technology partnership with Nasdaq to leverage its digital asset capabilities to support the registration, transfer and settlement of digital securities. Incorporating this service will allow him to differentiate DCV as a global pioneer in asset tokenization. And this week, B3 agreed to a multi-year partnership with Nasdaq to build its next-generation clearing platform. This partnership will significantly increase B3’s capacity, flexibility and capabilities.

These partnerships demonstrate Nasdaq’s mission to modernize the global market infrastructure to deliver lasting benefits to the South American market.

Increased standardization and application of best practices are boosting foreign investment in the region. Still, major challenges remain to the region’s capital infrastructure. Lack of regulatory harmonization and multiple currencies are major barriers, along with challenges associated with concentration of corporate ownership and large industrial and financial conglomerates.

But over the next decade, new markets and asset classes will emerge, from voluntary carbon markets and digitized government bonds to tokenized real estate assets, creating huge opportunities for infrastructure around the world. The South American market has successfully innovated and is increasingly developing sophisticated approaches to market modernization.

Roland Chai is Nasdaq’s Vice President and Head of Marketplace Technology. This article was first published by him on LinkedIn.

Create tomorrow’s market today. Learn more about Nasdaqs services to move your business forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tradersmagazine.com/tech-tuesday/how-nasdaq-is-supporting-the-development-of-south-american-capital-markets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos