Apple Maps Gradually Gaining Google Maps Users, Report Suggests





iPhone users are increasingly finding reasons to choose Apple Maps over Google Maps, with some customers praising public transit directions for clarity and visually appealing design.

Anecdotes collected by The Wall Street Journal (Paywall) make this clear. According to Canalys, Apple Maps comes pre-installed on every iPhone, but the vast majority of iPhones in the US download Google Maps as an alternative.

However, some users are still particularly impressed with Apple’s advances in transportation routes. This app is often recommended by users for its clean display compared to the cluttered design of Google Maps.

For example, Google Maps “power user” Jane Natori told the WSJ that after using Apple Maps in Minneapolis-St. Told. Paul International Airport. The app recognized her at the airport and provided recommendations for shops and restaurants within the terminal. The information was clearer and easier to navigate than Google Maps, said the 42-year-old man.

“It made me rethink and rethink some of my previous assumptions about it,” says Natori. “Whatever the initial reputational hurdles Apple Maps faced, I think they jumped them.”

Outside the airport, Natori likes Apple’s design and finds directions, especially street names, easier to read. On Google Maps, she says, sometimes it’s hard to make out street names, no matter how much you zoom in.

“Google can show you restaurants, bars, etc., but it’s not necessarily what you’re looking for,” she says.

A woman fresh out of Georgia Tech felt the same way. While driving at night, she said she felt it was easier to see the road on her Apple Maps and there were fewer sights obstructing her view. “Apple is really good at making things look beautiful,” she told the magazine.

Apple Maps was launched in 2012, but was quickly criticized for incomplete and inaccurate map data that led some iPhone users to dangerous routes. Apple CEO Tim Cook makes a rare public apology for customer dissatisfaction and fires iOS head Scott Forstall just a month later. was done.

Since then, Apple has made significant improvements to Apple Maps, incorporating new features and fixing lingering errors. Real-time traffic information and navigation options for pedestrians were added to his map in 2013. This is also the same year that Maps was extended to OS X. In 2015 the map was updated with a “Nearby” feature that provides local points of interest. A guide to transportation in some cities.

In early 2020, Apple completed a full overhaul of its maps in the US with significantly improved detail, including updated clusters of buildings, parks, playgrounds, pools, and more. The new Look Around feature in select cities is similar to Google’s Street View, and the updated map has since rolled out to more countries. Coming in the fall, iOS 17 will allow users to download maps for offline use in his Apple Maps. This has been available to Google Maps users for quite some time.

Admiration for Apple products is by no means universal. One user told the WSJ that Apple Maps frequently distracted him while walking the streets of Boston, while another used Apple Maps via CarPlay to navigate through neighborhoods with stop signs. He said he had to get around and often had long commutes. impasse.

Apple Maps still gets a bad reputation among some users, but Apple’s continued efforts to improve the app seem to have overturned some of those opinions. is. “Maps has come a long way, and people have figured it out,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software, said at WWDC in June. Are you more or less likely to use Apple Maps these days? Let us know in the comments.

