Michael Trosian of Baker Botts in Houston as an energy technology hub





As the world’s energy capital, Houston has long been a leader in the energy industry, especially oil and gas. Cutting-edge research and technological advances, the unique talents and engineering know-how of energy veterans make the city a fast-growing center of energy technology.

Houston’s R&D, talent pool, energy infrastructure, and favorable business environment are driving the growth of technology-driven energy initiatives. These factors have made Houston’s energy tech ecosystem one of America’s other tech hubs, much like Silicon Valley has been known for its technology and software, and Boston and New York for their biotech and fintech ecosystems, respectively. are distinguished from

In large part, Houston’s proximity to large energy companies has played a key role in its evolution as an energy technology hub. About 34 percent of US publicly traded oil and gas companies are headquartered in the city. Even energy companies headquartered outside Houston (eg Exelon, Duke Energy, NextEra Energy) have established their energy transition headquarters and plants/infrastructures here. This proximity gives energy technology start-ups easy access to markets, expertise, resources and funding, fostering a vibrant ecosystem to support their growth.

In addition, the city is emerging as a center of technological development as the network of academic and commercial R&D activities expands. It is now home to more than 21 business research centers focused on various aspects related to the energy transition through design, prototype and applied intelligence studios.

For example, the Greater Houston Partnership, a key organization in promoting Houston’s economic growth, has been actively involved in establishing Houston as a leader in the global energy transition. Notable green energy startups leading Houston’s energy transition include Sunnova, Solugen, Fervo Energy, Syzygy Plasmonics, Ionada and Energy Transition Ventures.

In recent years, startup development organizations, including workplaces, incubators, and accelerators, have sprung up all over the city, promoting collaboration between founders, investors, and human resources, accelerating the speed of business formation and growth. Accelerators and incubators such as Halliburton Labs, Greentown Labs, The Ion District, and the Rice Alliance Clean Energy Accelerator are leading supporters of innovation and entrepreneurship in Houston’s energy technology sector.

Additionally, government funding is driving the growth of Houston’s energy technology. Most notably, the Inflation Relief Act (IRA) of 2022 could further spur investment in Houston’s solar and wind energy, charging infrastructure, and electric vehicles. This will enable urban R&D institutes and technology developers to support pioneering energy transitions to carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCS/CCUS), hydrogen and renewable fuels, resulting in Between 2015 and 2035, capital spending on infrastructure will increase 13-fold.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA-E) is also focused on promoting and funding research and development in advanced energy technologies, many of which originate from Houston.

Additionally, Houston has a strong talent pool of 3 million employees and the fourth largest concentration of engineers in the United States. Tech jobs in the region will grow at 3.5 percent in 2022, compared to his 3.2 percent national growth.

The energy industry, research institutes and government converge in Houston to make it a leader in energy technology. But the city still has a way to go. Houston will build more facilities in the non-traditional energy sector (wind, solar, etc.), attract more entrepreneurs to set up companies here, and attract more investors to invest here. you need to get it. A successful exit from the energy tech business and reinvestment in new startups would help here.

Houston has tremendous potential to lead in energy technology and is rapidly becoming a focus of research, business, and government policy on the energy transition. The conglomerate of energy technology companies in Houston is driving its evolution as an energy technology hub, making Houston an exciting place for new technologies and businesses to develop, grow, and reinvest in Houston.

—

Michael Torosian is a Corporate Practice Partner at Baker Botts’ San Francisco office. He serves as outside legal counsel to startups and their investors and advisors at all stages.

