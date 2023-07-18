iPadOS 17 beta is here and things are already improving





The iPad hasn’t changed much over the years, but it continues to evolve slowly. The latest version of iPadOS, which is expected to be ready in the fall as usual, is now in public beta and available for download. I’ve been using it with my M1 iPad Air and so far it’s been a pleasant experience with some obvious benefits right from the start.

However, there is always some risk associated with downloading public beta OS software. If you’re interested, you should back up your device and data before downloading. However, beta software is also becoming a standard way of supporting all users. The software now works. Regardless of the benefits of the beta, we’ll have to wait until the final, bug-free version is ready later this year.

Is iPad Multitasking Finally Better?

Stage Manager is Apple’s Mac-equivalent multitasking system for iPad, and feels closer to the MacOS version. With iPadOS 16, I found a strange limitation in how Stage Manager arranged his four app windows on his iPad. I found it useful only when connected to an external monitor.

iPadOS 17 still limits you to four apps on the screen at once, and Apple continues to limit app sizes and positions to some extent. But the options are more fluid. It becomes easier to drag and stagger apps one by one, from narrow panes to flat panels to larger near-fullscreen options. Apple has also eliminated other interface janks, allowing the Stage Manager dock and Apple’s iOS apps dock to be minimized so that only the apps you need fill the screen. With the 11 inch iPad this is very useful.

Stability seems to be improving so far. I checked Slack, wrote stories, browsed Twitter and Outlook while playing Settlers of Catan, and it all worked. In fact, I might keep the Stage Manager on all the time now.

An iPad with M1 or M2 is required to use Stage Manager’s external monitor feature (adding four more apps to browse), and Stage Manager on iPad is only available on iPad Pro models and M1 iPad Air. Please note that it is limited.

The improved lock screen display looks great on the iPad, but I don’t turn the display on when I’m not using the iPad.

Scott Stein/CNET Lock screen and widget improvements? Of course

Finally, the upgraded iPhone lock screen from last year is coming to the iPad in 2023, but I don’t think it’s a killer app like the iPhone. The new iPhone has an always-on display for quick glances, but the iPad is a device that turns on when you need it, and the display is off by default. Most days you unlock it faster than you see the lock screen.

Home screen widgets are also more useful, adding interactive controls for many apps on a canvas larger than the iPhone. Some widget controls may not always work smoothly in the iPadOS 17 public beta, but over time these larger, app-like widgets will make your iPad experience smoother. help. As a matter of fact, I’d love to see the iPhone 14 Pro’s dynamic islands migrate in some way as well. On my iPhone, I find it very useful to turn notifications into informative speeches.

Health App on iPad: Great Idea, but Watch Not Supported

It’s surprising that Apple didn’t have a Health app on iPads before iPadOS 17. It has become an important repository for medical and fitness information, pharmaceuticals, and many other insights. The iPad version works like the iPhone app on a larger canvas.

New to iOS 17, mood logs are also here. Whenever you feel like it, you can write down your feelings and tag anything that relates to that feeling. Similar features are found in other health platforms such as Fitbit.

Even with the Health app, the iPad cannot be paired with the Apple Watch. An iPhone paired with the watch can relay data, and the Health app should show relevant details such as heart rate, blood oxygen, fertility tracking, and sleep, but the Apple Watch’s activity ring information and No achievements here.

Apple also has a Journal app, due out later this year, that promises to therapeutically record your day-to-day, combining writing, photography, and other daily activities, but it’s available on iOS or Not included in iPadOS 17 public beta.

The Health app works exactly like you’d expect it to on the iPad (OK, I have more to do).

Scott Stein/CNET Other Hidden Features: Improved PDF Support, Adding Stickers, How to Duplicate Audio

I use PDFs all the time and dump many of my documents via iCloud to Apple’s Files app. Getting and viewing PDFs just got easier. The PDF will pop up in a new window, leaving the Files app open. The Notes app can also import PDFs, making it very easy to annotate PDFs. None of this is surprising, and nothing new for computers in general, but it further reduces the “Mac-like” flexibility of iPadOS.

Also, filling out PDF forms has been made less cumbersome thanks to Apple, so we’re hoping to make signing documents and medical forms a little easier this year.

In a less essential way, Apple stickers that used to be part of the Messages app now pop up all over the OS. Photos can be easily converted into stickers and added to personal collections like GIFs, including animations taken from Live Photos. It’s cute, so why not use it more?

Apple’s most compelling and spooky feature is the way it focuses on helping someone replicate their own voice in situations where they can’t speak. It’s called Personal Voice and can be found in your accessibility settings. You need to set it up by recording your own voice sample into the profile, and eventually AI Synthesis will be able to generate the voice of what you input. I had a problem setting up my profile, but maybe I was just unlucky in an early beta. I can’t wait to see what kind of sound I can hear.

See this: Apple adds an AI twist to accessibility

09:06 good step by step

IPadOS 17 doesn’t feel revolutionary or particularly noteworthy, but so far I’ve been surprised by how stable and useful its new features are. While not exactly a Mac, it’s a nice addition to the increasingly capable iPadOS. By the time Apple finishes iterations of his iPadOS in the next few years, the difference will start to be so small that you might even forget which device you’re working on. I’m starting to forget I’m on an iPad, but maybe that’s what matters.

As VisionOS merges the iPad experience into mixed reality and begins to merge more with the Mac, the fate of the iPad may be the link between the increasingly fused computer, phone, VR, and AR ecosystems. But as of 2023, the iPad is getting a little better where it needs to be.

