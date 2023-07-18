macOS Sonoma Preview: Features, Updates and Release Dates





MacOS Sonoma, the next major software update for the Mac, is now available through the company’s public beta program. That means anyone with a compatible MacBook or Mac desktop can download and install the unfinished software, but perhaps wait until Apple finalizes it before taking the plunge. is needed.

I’ve been testing MacOS Sonoma since it was released to developers in early June, and there are plenty of new features worth looking forward to when Sonoma officially launches later this year.

Until then, here’s a preview of what to expect once Sonoma is released.

One of the highlights that MacOS Sonoma is introducing is a complete overhaul of how widgets are used and interacted with on the Mac. Widgets provide interactive, at-a-glance information about apps and services. Sonoma also allows you to place widgets directly on your Mac desktop. Previously, widgets were hidden in Notification Center on Mac.

In addition, you can place widgets of apps installed on your iPhone on your Mac’s desktop. Your iPhone must be on the same Wi-Fi network or close to your Mac for the widget to appear as an available option and work.

If you already have the widget in your Mac’s Notification Center, simply drag and drop the widget to your desktop to enter edit mode. Otherwise, right-click on a blank spot on your desktop and[ウィジェットの編集]Choose. A new widget picker will appear with a list of available apps on the left side of the window. Select an app to see the types and sizes of widgets available, then drag and drop them onto your desktop.

I was skeptical that my iPhone widgets would look right and work on my Mac, but when I launched the widget picker for the first time, the list of options had the A Better Route Planner app ready with all the widgets. was immediately displayed. Please show me information about my car and drive. Mind. Blown away.

Files and folders are automatically moved to make room for widgets.

There are two things I like about the new widget. First, it can be instantly displayed at any time by simply clicking a blank space on your desktop. Doing so will instantly move all open apps and windows out of the way and display widgets in full color. Click to return to the app and the widget will act like a chameleon to adjust some colors of your wallpaper.

macOS Sonoma Widget

Second, you no longer need to launch an app to complete an action every time you click on the updated Widgets for Sonoma (currently limited to Apple’s Widgets). For example, if you want to check off a task from the Reminders app, now you can do it directly from the widget on your desktop. Before Sonoma, clicking the checkbox would open the Reminders app and you would have to click the checkbox again.

We can’t wait to see what third-party developers do with interactive widgets. I’m really looking forward to adjusting my desktop to my workflow. However, I wish I could have a different set of widgets on each desktop instead.

MacOS Sonoma includes several enhancements for video calling in apps like Zoom and Apple’s own FaceTime. Specifically, there are several new reactions that use predefined hand gestures to animate in video calls.

For example, if you make a thumbs up gesture at the camera during a call, your Mac’s camera will recognize it and an animated thumbs up image will appear on your screen. The same is true when making a heart shape with your hands, and the heart will rise from your hands. When you make a peace sign, you will see balloons rising from the entire frame around you. Very satisfied? This triggers the same firework effect that iOS has had for years, darkening only the surroundings and making the fireworks appear to be in the room. If you put your thumb down, the room will fog up and it will look as if it has started to rain.

In addition to being a fun, if not useful, effect for when you don’t want to unmute, Apple has also added a feature designed for presenting in the form of Presenter Overlays when you’re forced to be on camera. .

When it’s time to shine, turn on the Presenter Overlay to customize your video feed. You can detach yourself from the background, showing your desktop and presentation as his floating window behind you, or show yourself in a small circle, like your profile picture, so your slideshow takes up the rest of your feed. can also be

Additionally, you can now choose to share specific windows on your Mac via video conferencing apps such as Zoom. This ensures there are no fleeting moments when you are sharing your desktop and everyone is quickly scanning browser tabs and desktop shortcuts.

Control the new video calling features with a new green icon in your Mac’s menu bar, drop-down menus to enable or disable features like Reactions and Presenter Mode, and also use Studio Light enhancements can.

Zoom isn’t currently updated for MacOS Sonoma, so I wasn’t able to test the presenter feature, but I’m looking forward to when Zoom, Webex, and other video apps are updated to support Sonoma.

After updating to MacOS Sonoma, you’ll notice a different AutoCorrect experience as soon as you start typing. Instead of trying to complete the word you are typing, you will sporadically see the rest of the sentence faintly appear as you type. Pause and press the spacebar to autocomplete the sentence. It’s almost as if MacOS Sonoma is reading your mind from time to time.

The same autocomplete improvements that iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 bring to iPhone and iPad, respectively, are also coming to Mac. Spending more time learning how the new autocomplete works and MacOS learning how I think will definitely make typing long emails and text messages faster.

There’s also a new set of screensavers for Mac that are more than just screensavers. If you have an Apple TV and have played screensavers on your TV, you’ll feel very familiar with the new Mac screensaver. Select one of the new images and you’ll see what looks like a city or landscape photo. But when you boot up your Mac, you’ll find the scenery slowly moving and coming to life. It’s subtle, but it also makes us feel like we’re flying through different parts of our world for just a second. It’s such a cool and fun way to have your Mac greet you every time you start it up.

Should I install the public preview? With the public beta kicking off, there’s a natural temptation to hit the opt-in button and install MacOS Sonoma before the final version is finished.

my advice? Do not install. There are still bugs being fixed, and probably will be until the official release later this fall. If you decide to install an early build, wait until closer to mid-September when Apple polishes the update rather than figuring out how all the pieces and pieces fit together.

Otherwise, we recommend waiting for the official release of MacOS Sonoma. Last year, MacOS Ventura was released near his end of October. It is very likely that this will be the case this year as well.

