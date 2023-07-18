Airline phone numbers on Google lead to scammers





Scammers recently changed the phone numbers that appear in Google search results for several major airlines, redirecting some customers to their phone numbers, and those who responded tried to steal their money.

Brooklyn-based software designer Shmuli Evers realized that Sunday when a Delta flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport was cancelled. In a thread that went viral on Twitter, he said he Googled the airline’s phone number to reschedule his flight because of the long in-person customer service line. Other his Twitter users had similar experiences.

Instead of contacting a Delta employee, Evers said he spoke to a man with a strong accent who hung up and called back from another number. The man then asked for payment to book the changed flight. Evers realized it was a scam and canceled his trip.

He also documented six other airlines that were given incorrect numbers by Google, including American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Air France.

The airlines did not respond to emails seeking comment. Search results for each airline, including Delta, have since been revised. It is not clear how the numbers were changed or by whom.

The number change scam comes at a time when people across the country are facing widespread delays and cancellations at airports across the country, due in part to bad weather and staff shortages.

Internet fraud and crime are becoming more and more common and damaging. Victims reported a record $10.3 billion in online losses last year, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center annual report.

A Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the company does not tolerate this misleading behavior.

A spokesperson said our team has already reversed inaccuracies, suspended the malicious accounts involved, and has begun applying additional protections to prevent further abuse.

A spokesperson could answer questions such as how long the problem lasted, how many airlines were successfully spoofed, and why better protections weren’t put in place for big companies like the airlines. refused.

Google has struggled to keep up with scammers who have learned how to trick users into displaying fake contact information when they search for a company on Google Search or Google Maps.

These results are pulled from Google’s internal business database called Business Profiles. Google typically verifies the person claiming to be the owner of the company by mail, phone, or via video chat. Google last month sued a man and his company for offering a paid authentication service to hijack search results for businesses and being popular with scammers.

A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman said the company was investigating the incident.

Any time we become aware of a suspected scam targeting a customer, including in this situation, we immediately conduct an investigation, a spokeswoman said. He added that he advised people to make sure they were calling the correct number.

Evers told NBC that he was frustrated with Google’s response to the near-scam, but was happy with the attention.

He said he was pleased to see more awareness being raised towards solving this problem.

