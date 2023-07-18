Quantum programs must scale to lead innovation





Our world stands on the precipice of the next technological revolution fueled by the power of quantum computing. Artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other vital technologies are not only advancing with advances in computing power, making us faster than ever before, they are also changing the way we think about computers. This technology has the power to change the world, and it is vital that America leads the way.

Now is the time for the U.S. government to leapfrog by expanding its quantum technology program to include the development and deployment of near-term applications that will drive U.S. innovation to solve critical real-world problems affecting U.S. society. It’s time to take action.

Quantum computing is a revolutionary technology that dramatically increases the speed with which computers can contribute to solving challenges facing the public and private sectors, such as making supply chains, transportation networks, power grids, and communications more resilient. More than 200 applications of quantum computing have been identified in the electrical industry alone, according to the Quantum Economy Development Consortium.

As a world leader, the United States must pave the way for quantum applications. To help our country advance U.S. quantum innovation and keep up with other world leaders, I am calling on my colleagues Haley Stevens (D-Michigan) and Richard Hudson ( RN.C.), led by Rep. Randy Weber (Republican). -Texas) HR 2739, introduced a quantum sandbox method for short-term applications. This bipartisan bill would accelerate the commercial development of quantum technology in the United States by creating a “quantum sandbox” program.

Simply put, a sandbox is a live platform that allows companies to safely build solutions that collectively test their products or develop commercially viable applications using streamlined processes. It’s a test environment. A sandbox approach accelerates innovation in a safe and secure way, proving the viability of technology applications before they are fully deployed, with governments monitoring progress.

The goal of our bill is to create a quantum sandbox environment where public-private partnerships can develop quantum-enabled software tools that can be used by companies in a variety of critical sectors in the “short term,” i.e., within 24 months.

The sandbox approach has also helped drive innovation in other industries. For example, remote deposit technology was developed in the financial technology sandbox after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to keep financial institutions operating in the aftermath of the catastrophe that prevented the physical exchange of paper checks. I was. The 21st Century Check Clearing Act has made digital images of checks legally payable. Millions of people and institutions are now using remote deposit collection technology.

The sandbox is also a pillar of American competitiveness. By establishing a quantum sandbox program, the U.S. government can prioritize the development of technologies that many international governments are already pursuing.

The Australian government is exploring how applications of quantum computing could improve the country’s transportation system. It also evaluates how these applications enable self-driving vehicles to carry out last-minute resupply operations to the Australian Army.

The Japanese government is leveraging quantum applications to address many issues such as improving tsunami evacuation procedures and reducing waste. The UK is also evaluating ways to integrate quantum technology into various industries such as manufacturing, transportation and financial services within 18 months.

Continued innovation by the U.S. quantum industry is essential to remaining a world leader, and strengthening our economy and national security requires strong government and private sector leadership, quantum research and innovation. Requires investment in short-term development.

Our governments need to promote and invest in quantum and quantum hybrid technologies such as annealing and gate model quantum computing, quantum communication and quantum sensing. At the same time, we must continue to build long-term systemic advances to protect against foreign bad guys.

Additionally, many of today’s quantum technologies are already cloud-accessible, breaking down barriers to access and helping U.S. innovation support key domestic industries such as energy, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare and defense. It is now possible.

Health care providers exploit programs targeting the poor for profit 3 myths about school quarantines that we live by today

The Quantum Sandbox Act for Short-Term Applications builds on long-term basic research currently being conducted through the National Quantum Initiative, which is subject to reauthorization this year. We also plan to revise this effort to include the all-important Quantum Sandbox program, allowing more U.S. businesses and consumers to realize the benefits of this important technology.

Sandboxes are a proven way to develop new technologies that have an immediate impact on individuals, industries, and America’s national competitiveness. The Congressional-approved Sandbox Program will accelerate the growth of the U.S. quantum industry and ensure our country remains a global leader in quantum innovation.

Rep. Jay Obanolte is a video game developer and business owner who serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and chairs the Investigation and Oversight Subcommittee of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. increase. He is proud to represent California’s District 23, which includes the Desert and Inland Empire.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. You may not publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute this material.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/4102364-to-lead-in-tech-innovation-we-must-expand-our-quantum-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos