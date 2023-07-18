Online News Law: Meta Runs Ads Against New Law





Ottawa –

Tech companies continue to push back against the Liberal government over online news laws, with Google blocking imports of new artificial intelligence chatbots from Canada and Meta running ads against the law.

A Google spokesperson said the company is addressing Canadian regulatory uncertainties related to Bard, an AI-driven online conversation tool seen as a competitor to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT.

Bard now links to news. News is regulated in Canada with the passage of the Online News Act, formerly known as Bill C-18.

To comply with the law, both Google and Meta have announced that they will remove news links in Canada before the law takes effect by the end of the year.

The law requires global tech companies to enter into agreements with Canadian media outlets to compensate them for content shared or reused on their platforms.

Google expanded Bard to the European Union last week after resolving regulatory concerns.

The chatbot is available in over 200 countries, excluding Canada along with Russia, North Korea, China, Belarus, Afghanistan, Syria, and others.

“As we continue to build Bard responsibly, we will continue to expand access to more countries and regions in multiple languages,” Google Canada spokesperson Shay Purdy said in a statement.

“We are committed to being a good partner in navigating regulatory uncertainty in Canada and are enthusiastic about bringing Bard’s generative AI potential to the Canadian public soon.” .”

Meanwhile, Meta launched an advertising campaign on its Facebook and Instagram platforms, criticizing the law and explaining its decision to remove news links.

Meta said it launched a campaign on Friday to keep Canadians informed about changes to the service.

The ad will also be aired on radio and digitally in both English and French in markets across Canada over the next few weeks, the company said.

“The Online News Act is based on the false premise that social media companies profit unfairly from news content shared on our platform, but the opposite is true,” said a Meta spokesperson. Lisa Laventure said in a statement Monday.

“News outlets are voluntarily sharing content on social media to expand their audience and help generate revenue. to end making news available to the public.”

Meta is still conducting tests that began in June to restrict some users and publishers from viewing and sharing news content in Canada.

This test affects up to 5% of Canadian users. In recent weeks, local CTV news stations and publications have claimed on social media that some viewers and readers are unable to see content on Facebook and Instagram.

Global News’ parent company, Corus Entertainment, has encouraged meaningful discussion around the law while announcing it will stop advertising with Meta.

In a statement posted to its Twitter account on Monday, Chorus said: “In light of this situation, Chorus has decided to suspend all advertising across its own brands and trademarks with Meta and asks its partners and clients to do the same. I encourage it,” he said.

“We look forward to proactively finding and promoting solutions that recognize the value of Canada’s media ecosystem, journalists and news organizations.”

Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said Google and Meta have no legal obligations because the regulatory process is just beginning.

In a statement on Monday, Rodriguez said, “I am deeply convinced that Google and Facebook’s concerns can be resolved through the regulatory process. can say,” he said.

“The threat of covering the news in exchange for complying with our country’s laws only highlights the power that platforms have over news outlets large and small.”

Google says it will work with governments throughout the regulatory process, but Meta believes the process lacks the ability to change parts of the bill it disagrees with.

This report by the Canadian Press Agency was first published on July 17, 2023.

Meta funds a limited number of fellowships to support emerging journalists for the Canadian Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/online-news-act-google-withholds-ai-chatbot-as-meta-runs-ads-opposing-new-law-1.6483242 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos