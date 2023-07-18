Google Takes a Peek at What Quantum Computers Can Do





Four years ago, Google engineers conducted an experiment that showed the company’s 53-qubit Sycamore quantum system could solve problems that conventional supercomputers couldn’t solve or would take a very long time to accomplish. In response, he boasted that he had achieved quantum supremacy. At the time, Google was being beaten by its competitors in the quantum space, with competitors such as IBM saying the work done was not very complex and could be solved with traditional systems, although it might take some time. rice field.

But for scientists and researchers who can solve a series of complex problems that are currently considered impossible, and for hardware and software vendors who are transitioning into highly promising and profitable growth areas, quantum computing is the answer. ing promises, even if they face criticism and challenges.

In other words, Google announced that its next-generation Sycamore system will have 70 qubits and a quantum processor that is 241 million times more powerful than its predecessor, allowing it to outperform even the most powerful systems. It means that we are promoting quantum supremacy again. He is the world’s supercomputer, performing calculations that would take him 47 years to complete the giant 1.68 exaflops frontier system at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

This was a key goal of the research outlined in a paper published on the ArXiv site in April, but first written around this month, in which researchers at Google found that quantum computers have a classical I wrote that it could perform tasks beyond the capabilities of any computer, and added that. In our experiments, we estimate the computational cost compared to improved classical methods and demonstrate that our experiments exceed the capabilities of existing classical supercomputers.

Quantum computing has been talked about for decades, but there is still no road ahead in this area. He said it could be a decade or more before a quantum system of over a million qubits is fully functional and error-corrected. And that can range from reducing the cost and computational time of the system to levels that make it economically viable, to developing the software that runs on the system, to securing sufficient skilled personnel to build and maintain the system. Until now, the various other challenges faced have not been taken into account. .

There are also questions about how they will be used, at least initially. Will it be a standalone system? Will it run in the cloud? Will it be part of a classical-quantum hybrid that takes on workloads not possible on traditional supercomputers? It would be necessary to decide on some of the various schemes vendors are using to create qubits that are .

Still, there is a lot going on, including IT giants such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, AWS, and Intel, as well as many small businesses and startups. Other industry organizations are also conducting research in this area. Financial services company Fidelity is researching quantum technology at its Applied Technology Center. And Google-like results, albeit gradual, show progress and give hints about where work should go.

For example, a joint study published last month by IBM and the University of California, Berkeley, showed that even quantum systems can outperform conventional quantum systems. Both scientists believe that even in the absence of the fault-tolerant quantum circuits needed (not yet ready for processors) to suppress the noise that can affect qubits and classical qubits, A complex physics simulation workload was computed on IBM’s 127-qubit Quantum Eagle processor. system.

The researchers report experiments on a noisy 127-qubit processor, demonstrating accurate expected measurement of circuit volume on a scale that exceeds classical brute-force calculations, writes in the research report. We argue that this is evidence of the utility of quantum computing in a pre-fault-tolerant era.

Google’s research objectives are similar, with researchers writing about the intensifying quantum-classical race.

The interplay between computational complexity and noise has been highlighted by recent RCS. [random circuit sampling] They write that they started experimenting with the 2019 53-qubit Sycamore quantum processor. Since then, similar experiments with increased system size and reduced noise have been reported, and the classical algorithms have made significant progress.

The study was initiated to address two main questions, they write. That is, do well-defined boundaries exist for regions where exponentially large Hilbert spaces are actually exploited by noisy quantum processors? Is it possible to establish reasonable observations?

The researchers performed RCS experiments on a second-generation Sycamore system containing 70 qubits in 24 cycles and identified what they claimed to be different phases driven by the interplay between noise and quantum mechanics. They used what they called a finite-size study with cross-entropy benchmarks to determine the phase boundaries. [XEB]. Interactions between quantum mechanics and noise can give rise to phase.

The result, according to Google, is a quantum system that can significantly outperform Frontier, the world’s first certified exascale system. This massive system is based on the Hewlett Packard Enterprises Cray EX235a system with a custom Trento Epyc CPU and Aldebaran Instinct MI250X GPU accelerator. It has approximately 8.7 million cores, features an HPE Slingshot-11 interconnect, and delivers 1.194 exaflops of performance.

According to Google research, it takes Frontier 6.18 seconds to perform the same computation that the 53-qubit Sycamore system can do in an instant. That number stretches to 47.2 years against the next-generation Sycamore with 70 qubits. This experiment shows that even a noisy quantum system can perform certain computations significantly faster than the most powerful classical supercomputers, and how quantum mechanics interacts with noise. The researchers wrote that they gained direct insight into The observed phase boundaries provide quantitative pointers to seven regions where noisy quantum devices can adequately exploit their computational power.

That said, the current quantum field still faces some of the challenges mentioned above. Despite the success of RCS so far, finding practical applications for short-term, noisy quantum processors in the future remains an open challenge, they write. .

This is what Rick Stevens, deputy director of the Computing Lab for Environmental and Life Sciences at Argonne National Laboratory, said in May, saying that a patient approach is needed when talking about HPC. It reflects that. This includes everything from zettascale systems to quantum in this case. Argonne this year will see Aurora, another HPE-designed exascale system, based on Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon SP CPUs and Ponte Vecchio Max series GPUs.

It will take a decade and a half to bring the frontier online, and Zettascale and quantum systems could take another 15 to 20 years, Stevens said at the webinar.

The road in HPC is a long and winding one.

This is the long game, he said. If you’re curious about what happens next year, HPC isn’t the game for you. If you want to think in terms of 10 or 20 years, HPC is for you. . . . These are still in their early stages. There’s still a long way to go, so Hyhe must ponder what performance computing will mean in his decade’s time. What does 20 years from now mean?

