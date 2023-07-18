What yesterday’s innovations tell us about today’s robotics





Technologies that are simple and automatic parts of everyday life, such as computers, cars, even phones and everything in between, are all transformative “disruptors” that create new industries, sectors, jobs and make life easier. “was.

If we take a step back and look at history, it’s clear that people are using technology to create jobs that people should be doing. Consider the web or user experience (UX) design profession as an example. It is believed that personal and business computers transformed the graphic design industry with the advent of art, design and publishing software, eventually evolving into what is now known as UX or human-centered design, opening up new industries, jobs and It didn’t exist until it evoked a career. the way.

Like the transformation of many beloved technologies that we rely on on a daily basis, such as smartphones, robotics is also transforming a multitude of new services, industries, and many that most of us cannot initiate. I believe it is destined to expand and create opportunities for upskilling. Imagine today. The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025 there will be 97 million new roles (12 million net new) related to work between humans, robots and algorithms. And humans will be needed to build, program, maintain, and repair robots that augment human work. .

Robotics will create jobs and surpass its purpose. In the words of Jeff Bernstein, president of the Robotics Society, it frees people from “boring, dirty and dangerous” jobs and jobs that most people don’t want or need to do. Drive automation (A3). Research backs him up.

Of the decision makers surveyed in Zebra’s Warehouse Vision Study, 8 in 10 say they will rely more on automation in the future. Most employees currently working with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) say AMRs improve productivity, reduce walk/move time (83%), reduce mistakes (73%), and provide opportunities for new roles and opportunities. 65% of them were promoted to Similar findings were found in another global study.

future new job

Labor shortages are real. Its impact across industries such as manufacturing, retail, and warehousing is pushing leaders to embrace technology, especially automation. Of the warehouse decision makers surveyed who already have automation in place or plan to do so in the next three years, 66% are doing so to compensate for adoption challenges. I am answering. Retailers surveyed in Zebra’s Global Shopper Study say investing in automation is a top priority, with 92% saying he is prioritizing the introduction of robotics and automation solutions by 2027.

Robotic automation positively impacts efficiency and productivity by performing more basic and repetitive tasks that do not require human input. This could open the door to more roles, especially jobs that require “21st century skills” such as cognitive judgment and creativity—skills that only humans possess. As one of the world’s biggest tech innovators, Steve Jobs said: “Innovation is the ability to see change as an opportunity rather than a threat.”

What are some of the new future jobs that may be facilitated by robotic automation? Robotics learning and development managers, robotic cleaning and disinfection service specialists, and perhaps a “human + robot The list goes on, including a new generation of architects and builders taking a first approach to designing the workplace.

Robotic machinists and other automation engineers who maintain machines or use them to perform new tasks. Electromechanical, mechatronic, and robotics engineers perform a variety of tasks, typically in industrial environments, such as testing, operating, installing, maintaining, and repairing robots, machines, and computer-controlled mechanical systems. Clinical roboticists work with hospital staff and engineering teams to help manage the robot fleet and ensure safe clinical use in the hospital environment. A robotics data analyst uses artificial intelligence to analyze large data sets, make decisions, create business predictions and future trends, and feeds analysis back into robotic automation her solutions to optimize performance. become

If we look back at every transformative technology in history, from automobiles to computers to robotics, we find that humans have been involved in our innovations, whether they be maintained, repaired, manipulated, programmed, or even created the next iteration or advancement. It is clear that it is necessary. And with every advance in technology, we’re also creating a world of new opportunities for new skills, jobs, and careers.

