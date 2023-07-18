Microsoft’s Bing Chat AI bot can now search using images





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at the company’s Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul on November 15, 2022.

Cho Sung Joon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Microsoft announced Tuesday a significant update to its artificial intelligence chatbot, Visual Search. Users can now take a photo on their desktop or through the Bing app, upload it to Bing Chat, and ask for more information about that photo.

“Bing understands the context of an image, interprets it, and can answer questions about it,” Microsoft said in a release. “Whether you’re traveling to a new city on vacation and asking about the architecture of a particular building, or you’re at home trying to come up with lunch ideas based on what’s in your fridge, you can upload your images to Bing Chat and take advantage of them. Use your knowledge of the web to find the answer.”

The update comes amid an intensifying AI arms race among chatbot leaders such as Microsoft, Google, OpenAI and Anthropic. In an effort to develop state-of-the-art generative AI, tech giants are rapidly announcing new features in an effort to keep up not only with text-based chatbot competitors, but also with image-heavy AI tools. I’m here.

Image search and image-based responses are becoming part of the chatbot user experience, but unlike tools like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, and DALL-E 2, leading text-based chatbots still rely on their own images. does not seem to be generated. However, Google says the feature will come to his Bard chatbot.

Microsoft’s decision to allow images in Bing Chat follows Google’s recent debut of an image search feature for its AI chatbot, Bard. With Google Lens, users can personalize the chatbot’s responses, such as asking Bard for information about uploaded images, asking for captions to be generated, or requesting restaurant recommendations, including photos of restaurant interiors. can be added. At the time of this writing, OpenAI’s ChatGPT does not allow photo uploads as the chatbot is still entirely text-based. And Anthropic’s chatbot, Claude 2, works similarly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/18/microsofts-bing-chat-ai-bot-now-lets-you-search-using-images.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos