University of Pennsylvania builds makerspace for innovation





(TNS) The next big thing in startups can come from the most unexpected places. It’s his one of four new entrepreneurial makerspaces at the University of Western Pennsylvania.

Allegheny County Community College, Westmoreland County Community College, Digital Foundry of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania are makers to attract early-stage entrepreneurs and small business manufacturers to get technology-based products off the ground. created a space.

These programs, including the university’s own “Innovation Forge” program, resemble traditional artisan “makerspaces,” said Sherry McCreary, executive director of the Digital Foundry at the University of Pennsylvania at New Kensington. Rather, it is a center of manufacturing innovation.

“We help existing businesses and people with new ideas turn their ideas into something that can move forward,” she said. “We want to bring some of Pittsburgh’s very large tech economy to the surrounding area and focus on helping people with ideas about technology, whether it’s robotics, artificial intelligence, or products. It requires the use of new technologies such as 3D printing and robotic assembly methods.”

Westmoreland County Community College President Stanley said on Tuesday that the college’s new Makerspace district program will be “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to foster innovation in our region.”

The new director will start work at WCCC on August 1st.

“We have the skilled faculty and facilities to help leading-edge developers articulate their vision,” said Stanley.

The program, held at the Advanced Technology Center at Westmoreland County Community College, east of Huntingdon, involved designers, entrepreneurs and small business owners using the center’s manufacturing facilities to create prototypes and early versions of their products. be able to develop.

Byron Kohut, dean of the WCCC School of Technology, said the program is set up for “entrepreneurs who have an idea but lack the capital, equipment and space.”

“We will set up a committee here to put forward ideas and see if they fit,” he said. “We are open to entrepreneurs and will work with existing companies that are working on prototypes of new products.”

Sidney Beeler, Vice President of Registration Management, said the Makerspace district is an opportunity to “build the economic engine of Westmoreland County by investing in the local creative minds.”

“Makerspace District will help start-up entrepreneurs access the resources they need, including cutting-edge equipment and subject matter experts, to help inject innovation and the jobs of the future into our community,” she said. said. “[It]provides a unique learning experience for current and future students.”

There are two ways to join the program. Alongside the startup model, people will also be able to become “members” of the program and participate for a set number of hours per week. Kohut explained that the membership is aimed at people who aren’t ready to start a business yet but are “considering ideas.”

The Digital Foundry’s Innovation Forge program will also focus on two areas: existing manufacturers and individuals and startup groups with ideas that are in the “pre-revenue stage,” McCreary said.

“We would like to focus a little more on products with embedded technology, or products that require advanced technology, because that is where our expertise lies,” she said. rice field.

Manufacturing guidance

The Makerspace District program is run by Westmoreland County Community College, but Kohut doesn’t expect participants to become college students. They will continue to be educated by faculty and guests alike, he said. The Makerspace program is funded through a federal Build Back Better program grant.

“The grant allows us to bring in experts who may not be at our university,” he said. “If someone doing additive manufacturing wants to do metal manufacturing, we bring in the experts to help them with it.”

One of the key aspects of the program, he said, is to enable developers to take advantage of small business development opportunities and mentorship.

“This will give them the opportunity to acquire advanced equipment and personnel,” he said. “Our faculty serve as mentors. All of my faculty are experts in their field and are experts in welding, machining, additive manufacturing, robotics, industrial automation, electronics and drafting. “

The makerspace portion of the center will be approximately 2,500 square feet and will include desks and office equipment for entrepreneurs. This space includes manufacturing and construction equipment, but program members have access to other equipment as well.

McCreary said the presence of four different makerspaces in the region allows for broader access to expertise and education.

“I think the intent was to create options for people who are geographically outside of what has been mostly accessible within the Pittsburgh area these days,” she said. “It’s about giving people some choice and options, respecting both their expertise and focus, but also in terms of geographic locations that are more convenient for them.”

Kohut envisions WCCC’s Makerspace District program as an “accelerator” for businesses and startups, helping people take their ideas, projects and business plans “from the garage to the workplace.” I’m here.

“It’s about taking someone and teaching them how to start a business,” he says. “It really revolves around the robotics industry, which has a lot of parts in robotics. The goal of the grant is to continue building robotics in western Pennsylvania.”

