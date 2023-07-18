Last date to save Hangouts photos





Tomorrow another service will join the famous Google graveyard. It’s a system the company started in 2016 to store images for Picasa Web Albums, another Google service that was eventually shut down. The goal was to have all images there, including images from Blogger and Hangouts (closed in 2022).

Google announced the closure of the Album Archive a few weeks ago, as no other service seems to be using that storage anymore. The deadline for downloading the photos there is tomorrow, July 19th, but I’ll show you how to access it and how to download the photos all at once in a very easy way.

How to download Google Album Archive

Google’s idea was good, but Album Archive slowly fell into disuse. Some services, such as Blogger, began storing photos on their own servers, while others were shutting down. So that good idea is no longer used. Because even if you find a photo, it was uploaded years ago and not recent material.

As I mentioned earlier, Hangouts stored photos there, as did Blogger, before it moved to its own system, so if you’ve used these services, chances are your material is stored there. There is a nature. That’s why we’ll show you how to download a copy of your album archive without losing anything.

The first thing you should do is visit the service’s website. You can do this from your mobile phone or PC. This is https://get.google.com/albumarchive and as soon as you visit it you will know if you have the material. You will also see a pop-up box informing you that the service will end on July 19th and a link to takeout.

Google Takeout is a tool for making backup copies of Google content, but when accessed via the link provided in the box, the company has directly differentiated the content of its album archives, making it easier to make backup copies.

Make sure “Album Archive” is checked and proceed to the next step. Once done, in the second step you will be presented with several options such as choosing the export frequency (once in this case because the service is terminated), whether you want a -zip or -tgz file, and the size of the file. increase. Generated files (1 GB, 2 GB, 4 GB, 10 GB, and 50 GB) and how to transfer them.

In that case, you can choose to have the download link emailed to you, or you can add the file to Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or Box. If you choose any of the last three options, you’ll be asked to link your accounts since you’re not a Google user.

Once this is done, simply click “Create Export”. All that’s left is to wait, but Google itself warns that the process can take several days to complete, depending on the size of the file. In many cases, this is to avoid getting your hands caught. I he generated a google backup of over 50 GB and it took less than a few hours.

You have now protected your content from the Google Album Archive. It goes without saying that the only way to close is from Google Photos, Drive, or any other Google service, so stay calm. So, if you leave it until tomorrow, there is a high chance that you will forget it, so if you want to see what you have stored, I recommend going early.

