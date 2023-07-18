Splunk CEO Gary Steele on digital resilience, the pace of innovation and what to expect this week .Conf23





Rick Whiting Jul 18, 2023

In an interview with CRN, Steele, who recently completed his first year as Splunks’ top executive, described the changes he’s introduced to integrated security and observability software developers, and how the need for digital resilience capabilities has created a growing number of partners. Talk about opportunities.

It’s been 15 months since Gary Steele took over leadership of Splunk, becoming president and CEO in April 2022 during a transitional period for integrated security and observability platform developers.

Since taking over Splunk, Mr. Steele has assembled a new leadership team and worked to improve efficiency and business execution, stabilize the company’s sometimes uneven financial performance, and accelerate the pace of innovation.

Steele also had to guide Splunk through a year of macroeconomic uncertainty, including laying off about 325 employees, about 4 percent of its workforce, in February.

Steele joined Splunk following the abrupt resignation of CEO Doug Merritt in November 2021. Merritt’s departure comes after Splunk struggled with declining revenues and a period of negative operating cash flow in fiscal 2021 at the height of the pandemic. In June 2021, private equity giant Silverlake provided Splunk with a $1 billion injection.

Revenue for fiscal 2023, which ended January 31, 2023, was $3.65 billion, up nearly 37 percent from $2.67 billion for fiscal 2022. Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended April 30, 2023, was $751.5 million, up more than 11 percent from $674.1 million a year ago. Most notable for the quarter were annual recurring revenue up his 16% and operating cash flow up his 243%, key metrics Steele is keeping an eye on.

Splunk is also ramping up its channel efforts, including hiring former Microsoft executive Gretchen O’Hara as its new channel head in October 2022.

This week Splunk is hosting the Splunk .conf23 partner and customer event in Las Vegas. It focuses on providing customers with digital resilience through Splunk’s integrated cybersecurity and observability platform. This is a feature Steele claims customers need to maintain the security and performance of their digital transformation initiatives.

Steele sat down with CRN on the eve of Splunk .conf23 to discuss his first year as president and CEO of Splunk, the changes he’s started internally, his focus on accelerating innovation, and his expectations for this week’s Splunk .conf23 event. rice field.

