



Leading home service franchise group on track to develop Grand Slam Signed 44 new franchise agreements, expands to 76 territories

COLUMBIA, Md., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Authority Brands announced today that 2023 marked a strong quarter with franchise groups signing a total of 44 new contracts and 76 new territories across their portfolios. It announced continued success at the midpoint of the year. 15 home service brands. This resilient second quarter followed a record first quarter in which the franchise leader sold over 70 of his territories and achieved his 6% increase in system-wide revenue. Year-to-date, the franchise group has completed 89 new deals and grown in 149 territories, with plans for continued expansion through the end of 2023.

“With continued success and commitment to each home service brand, our team is proud of what we have achieved so far in 2023. From corporate and sales teams to field franchise owners, Through and through, Authority Brands is a results-driven company striving for excellence and best in the industry,” said Jordan Wilson, Senior Vice President, Franchise Development, Authority Brands. “We are humbled and motivated by the milestones we have achieved so far and look forward to what the next six months of the year will bring as we identify new avenues of expansion and opportunities to support our incredible family of franchise owners. I look forward to

Second quarter highlights for companies within the Authority Brands Portfolio include:

The American Swimming Pool Company has targeted its southern expansion by signing four new owners to serve Bradenton, Florida. Sarasota, Florida. South Shore, Florida. and New Orleans, Louisiana. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing has expanded his franchise footprint by signing six new deals, including five of his new owners and one of his inter-brand owners in markets nationwide, including Gilbert, Arizona. Bentonville, Arkansas. Long Beach, California. Boise, Idaho. Grand Rapids, Michigan. and Sherman, Texas. The Cleansing Authority welcomed seven new owners in seven neighborhoods, including Anaheim, California. St. Augustine, Florida. Winter Garden, Florida. Venice Beach, Florida. Dayton, Ohio. West Cleveland, Ohio. and Evansville, Wisconsin. The home cleaning franchise has also opened four of his new stores in Pompano Beach, Florida. Cherry Hill, New Jersey. West Cleveland, Ohio. and East Portland, Oregon. Color World Painting has expanded its reach with a new franchise his owner covering his two neighborhoods in Cypress, Texas. DoodyCalls has signed deals with her five new owners in areas that include Phoenix, Arizona. Miami, Florida; and Crystal Lake, Illinois. Syracuse, New York. and West Chester, Pennsylvania. DRYmedic Restoration Services signed two new contracts with one new owner and one cross-brand owner for her in Alabama and Jensen Beach, Florida. Homewatch CareGivers announced a new hiring initiative following a renewed focus on helping home care franchisors develop an employer culture for their franchisees and on means for individual owners to streamline their recruitment and retention processes. We have launched a website. In addition, Homewatch began rolling out quarterly performance groups to help participating franchise owners improve their financial performance through joint sharing of best practices and peer mentorship. Juncraggers has signed a franchisee owner to open in her three neighborhoods in Katy, Texas. Mr. Sparky has signed three new contracts in Sacramento, California. Dayton, Ohio. and Livingston, Texas. Monster Tree Services has welcomed one of its new owners to Mid-South Tennessee. Two new resale owners in North Ann Arundel County, Maryland and Sarasota, Florida. And a new franchise was born in Greater Boulder, Colorado. Mosquito Squad celebrated the opening of her two new franchises in Wyoming and Chattanooga, Tennessee. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has signed four new contracts for him, including three in nearly sold-out markets in Georgetown, Lakeway, and Willow Creek, Texas, and another in Easton, Pennsylvania, accelerated development efforts. Screenmobile will complete its transition to Authority Brands in the second quarter of 2023 and has already established a strong development pipeline. The brand is poised to reach new heights with a focus on expansion in the US Gulf Coast and South Atlantic region. Oofie’s had its most successful quarter, signing 10 new owners in 18 neighborhoods, including Castle Rock, Colorado. Lutz, Florida. West Orlando, Florida. Sandy Springs, Georgia. Bethesda, Maryland. Grand Rapids, Michigan. Morristown, New Jersey. Greenville, South Carolina. Grapevine, Texas. and Alexandria, Virginia. The petcare franchise also opened four of her new stores nationwide in the second quarter.

In addition to increasing new contracts and sales, franchisors in the Authority Brands Portfolio continue to innovate with new business tactics to improve the experience for customers and franchise owners. Earlier in the quarter, DoodyCalls launched a new CRM software system that allows franchise owners to fully track a customer’s personal service journey. Additionally, these home service brands differentiate themselves from other brands in the industry, such as America’s Swimming Pool Company, which partners with Heritage Pool Supply to provide franchise owners with a competitive edge to streamline product and consumable purchases. We are continuing our strategic partnerships to achieve

Together, the Authority Brands franchise brands operate over 2,000 locations and have an extensive network of over 1,000 franchise owners. All franchisors within the Authority Brands portfolio are seeking qualified franchisees and expansion across the United States. For more information on franchise opportunities within the Authority Brands portfolio, please visit https://www.authoritybrands.com/franchising/.

About Authority Brands Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America’s Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority and Color World. Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mr. Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Air Conditioning, Screen Mobile, Stop Restoration, Woofi’s. Together, these brands offer Home His services through his more than 2,000 territories operated by over 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting the growth of individual franchise owners by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support. For more information, please visit www.authoritybrands.com.

Contact: Sarah GuffeyFish Consulting954-893-9150[email protected]

Source Authority Brands, LLC

Source Authority Brands, LLC

