Open Innovation Program BIND 4.0 Recruits 70 Industry-Leading Disruptive Technology Startups





Startups can present their intelligent industry, clean energy and sustainability, food and health technology solutions until September 8th. Siemens Gamesa, Mercedes-Benz, Bridgestone, CAF, Unilever and Coca-Cola Europe Pacific Partners are among the 70 partner companies based in the home. Looking for a startup solution in the Basque Country with BIND 4.0 8th Edition.

BILBAO, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / BIND 4.0 Open Innovation Platform, in collaboration with 70 industry-leading partner companies, seeks out disruptive startups interested in creating new innovation projects. The 8th Call for Applications for the Acceleration Program has started. The call is open until September 8th and offers opportunities to work with leading companies to develop new solutions aimed at meeting the future needs of the industry in four areas of the intelligent industry. / Advanced manufacturing, clean energy and sustainability, health and food technology.

BIND 4.0 Demo Day 2023 Startup Technology Demo Day 2023

Startups interested in applying to the 8th Edition Acceleration Program can apply by submitting their disruptive technology in the application. Also new this year, you can apply for any of the 12 use cases proposed by his 70 partner companies for BIND 4.0. Based on business needs. Each startup can select up to three use cases in their application.

Disruptive technologies that can be showcased include connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), immersive technology, big data, cybersecurity, robotics and electronics, hydrogen generation, computing, additive manufacturing (AM), and food. Includes technology, health and more. technology solution.

Benefits for BIND 4.0 participants

Once approved to join the Open Innovation and Acceleration Program, participating startups and scale-ups will benefit from:

Immersion in the Industry 4.0 innovation ecosystem: Direct access to reference companies and participation in networking activities. Acquisition of Reference Customers: Work with 1 or more of the 70 leading companies in your industry to develop innovative technologies and test their viability together. at the market. Every participant he wins one or more paid contracts. Expert Advice: He is assigned one-on-one connections from his 40 mentors who specialize in business acceleration, market strategy, innovation and entrepreneurship. No Stock Acquisition: Startup retains intellectual property and does not waive any rights. No capital or fee payment is required to participate in this government-sponsored program. Access to Investors: BIND 4.0 has a Venture Club, an investor club aligned with the accelerator’s specialties. There are funding sources, financial aid, and free workspaces in business and innovation. center of the Basque Country.

How do I sign up?

Startups can apply through September 8th through the program website www.bind40.com. BIND 4.0 seeks startups from around the world with disruptive technology products and services. It also requires that the technology solution is already on the market or in the final stages of development and can add value to partners.

