Enterprise-Ready Generative AI Models Go GA with Vertex AI





Generative AI continues to develop at a breakneck pace, making it more important than ever that organizations have access to enterprise-ready capabilities that can take advantage of this disruptive technology.

Google Cloud continues to leverage the power of decades of Google research, innovation, and investments in AI to deliver generative AI that fully incorporates security, data governance, and scalability.

To this end, last month we announced the general availability of Generative AI support in Vertex AI. This gives customers access to Google Research’s powerful underlying models and the tools to customize and apply them.

Today we are announcing the general availability (GA) of four key foundational models of Vertex AI. These include Imagen, PaLM 2 for Chat, Codey and Chirp. For each of these models, organizations can access APIs in Model Garden for rapid design and tuning in Generative AI Studio.

Imagen contains four main features.

Image generation for creating studio-grade images at scale

Image editing for editing generated images or existing images via text prompts

Image captions for creating image captions at scale

Visual Question & Answering (VQA) for manipulating, analyzing, and explaining images

PaLM 2 for Chat follows general availability of PaLM 2 for Text in June

Codey supports code generation, completion and code chat

Chirp supports multilingual speech AI

We also announced a preview version of the Multimodal Embeddings API. This will allow customers to combine the power of his Vertex AI generative AI models with their own data to generate embeddings, or exchangeable vector representations of text and image data. These capabilities enable data science teams to perform a variety of downstream tasks such as image classification, content recommendation, and visual search.

This blog post details what organizations can do with these powerful models and how Vertex AI provides enterprise-ready capabilities that can be used to get generative AI up and running.

Help increase enterprise value with generative AI models

Powerful models are the foundation of generative AI, but the software, tools, and infrastructure surrounding these models are equally important for enterprise deployments. Organizations face challenges not only to access these models, but also to integrate AI while maintaining intellectual property protection, comply with data security and privacy regulations, and ensure that models and applications are safe for use. Also, many organizations want to use generative AI without spending a lot of money or managing large clusters.

We help you meet these challenges head-on with our Vertex AI Platform capabilities that enable scalable application integration, purpose-built AI infrastructure, secure private data customization, and responsible use of this technology.

Let’s see how each of these pillars can help your organization.

Access your models to build production-ready generative applications Vertex AI makes it easy to access your underlying models, as today’s model announcement proves. Models are an integral part of generative AI, but the software that helps companies use the technology is just as important. That’s why Vertex AI also offers a variety of tools for model tuning, deployment, monitoring, and maintenance, allowing you to use your own data to build differentiated applications.

Turning to today’s announcements, in May we launched Imagen, a foundational model for image generation. We are excited to announce that Imagen is now generally available with allowlisting (i.e., authorized access by sales reps) so that onboarded customers can start using image generation and editing capabilities. Visual Q&A and captions for production workloads are also generally available for all customers. Visual Q&A offers a new way to work with image-based data such as retail products and image libraries. This new feature provides answers to your imagery questions and helps you analyze large amounts of data quickly. It also helps visually impaired people understand images and graphs that they would otherwise not be able to understand. Captions, on the other hand, make it easy to generate relevant descriptions for your images. Captions not only help with indexing and searching, they also help you assign image descriptions to product listings on your e-commerce website.

“Imagen is beginning to enhance key capabilities within Omnicom’s open operating system, Omni, which will enable more than 17,000 trained and certified users to create customized, audience-driven images in minutes. Imagen has helped provide a scalable platform for image generation and customization. It will allow us to scale,” said Art Schram, Omnicom’s Anarect Chief Product Officer. Styling, tweaking and engineering he embraces the latest features such as data-driven prompts and relevant visuals in a responsible way. He looks forward to continuing to inspire users.

“Imagen’s latest improvements to product storage capabilities are perfectly aligned with Typeface’s focus on personalized AI for brands,” explained Vishal Sood, Head of Product at Typeface. “Combining Google Vertex AI Imagen with Typeface’s branded, personalized AI will enable businesses to create content that is 10x more personalized in a fraction of the time.”

Google Shopping recently built an application called Product Studio using Imagen on Vertex AI. Product Studio enables sellers to quickly and easily create rich product images in a fraction of the time taken for professional product photography. Jeff Harrell, senior director of product management for his shopping at Google Merchant, said: “With Vertex AI, he’s excited about the feedback we’ve gotten from merchants in the early pilot phases of enabling Imagen-powered Product Studio to generate and publish lifestyle product photos directly into their product catalogs,” he said.

PaLM 2, announced in May, is a model family that powers dozens of Google products, including Google Cloud’s Bard and Duet AI. The PaLM 2 for Chat model, now generally available, allows you to leverage the many features of Google PaLM for multi-turn chat applications such as shopping assistants and customer support agents.

ThoughtSpot, a provider of a widely adopted business intelligence platform, is using PaLM 2 to build a new feature in ThoughtSpot for Google Sheets called AI Explain. This capability can generate graphs, visuals, and anomaly descriptions on the fly, bringing new conversational AI and ML-enabled predictive capabilities to your analytics platform.

Codey enables developers in your organization to speed up a variety of coding tasks and work efficiently to close skill gaps. This model enables code completion and code generation features, as well as chat to help with debugging, documentation, learning new concepts, and more. Since our preview release in May, we’ve added programming languages ​​including Go, Google standard SQL, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Typescript. We also improved the quality of code responses, increased processing power, and empowered developers to enter the era of generative engineering with the right tools.

GitLab Chief Product Officer David DeSanto says security and privacy are key to incorporating AI into the software development lifecycle. GitLab leverages his Vertex AI to deliver new AI-powered capabilities with a privacy-first approach, including the ability to run your own models and leverage Codey foundational models built on top of PaLM 2. The GitLab DevSecOps platform enables organizations to leverage the benefits of AI to deliver software faster, while ensuring data, intellectual property, and source code are protected.

Originally released in May as a preview, Chirp is a version of a 2 billion parameter speech model trained on millions of hours of speech and supports over 100 languages. Chirp achieves 98% accuracy in English and up to 300% relative improvement in languages ​​with fewer than 10 million speakers of her. Whether your use case includes customer support, transcription, or voice control, Chirp helps your organization communicate comprehensively with your customers and constituents by engaging your audience in their native language.

Last but not least, the multimodal embedding API, currently in preview, enables a range of new applications such as image and text-based recommendations by allowing text and images to work together. This feature complements the Text Embedding API, which became generally available in June, and remains the recommended choice for users with purely text-based use cases. The multimodal embedding API allows you to classify images and text together. This is very important for use cases such as retail recommendation systems that can provide relevant output from both product images and text descriptions.

Combining Generative AI with Infrastructure You need access to models and tools to build generative AI apps, as well as infrastructure to scale and ensure that your apps perform ideally without incurring massive compute and administrative overheads that distract your technical talent from building innovative products. Google Cloud offers the choice and ability to run small models that perform finite tasks at minimal latency levels, as well as large models that enable state-of-the-art experimentation.

Our large language model customers are looking to scale up their projects or applications using our models and often need assurance that their requests are handled with acceptable performance. This is especially important when delivering real-time applications where customer service is paramount. Starting in August, Vertex AI will support provisioned dedicated production AI capacity that can provide guaranteed throughput. This feature is especially beneficial for customers with heavy ongoing workloads.

Leveraging generative AI while protecting data and privacy One of the capabilities Google Cloud enables is the ability to customize models using your own data. Vertex AI helps customers keep their data secure, secure and private. When a company tunes an underlying model in his Vertex AI, private his data, model outputs, and prompts can be kept private and never used in the underlying model’s training corpus. We recently published a white paper, Adapting the Large-Scale Platform Model, outlining how we can help protect customer data.

Auditability and compliance are essential to ensure the security and privacy of customer data. We are also committed to comprehensive GDPR privacy commitments, including our commitment to transparency regarding our use of customer data and support for our customers’ Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs). Now, many of Vertex AI’s generally available models can now support his HIPAA compliance, allowing healthcare and life sciences customers with business collaboration agreements to run their workloads with Protected Health Information (PHI) data on Google Cloud.

Our AI principles of responsibly innovating, prioritizing beneficial use, user safety, and avoidance of harm over business outcomes, are embedded in how we develop our AI products. We conducted extensive reviews of our generative AI products to identify potential risks and developed guardrails to mitigate these impacts. For example, to address safety concerns, we have implemented safety filters for bias, toxicity, and other harmful content. We also provide our customers with the tools they need to mitigate risk within their applications and provide recommendations to help them navigate responsible AI.

Bring the power of generative AI to your organization

With both a broad selection of underlying models and extensive enterprise-grade platform capabilities, Vertex AI continues to pioneer ways for businesses and organizations to access the underlying models, tailor them based on their own data, and leverage them for differentiated apps and digital experiences. To take the next step, visit our product page or contact your sales representative to access the latest features.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/ai-machine-learning/enterprise-ready-generative-ai-models-go-ga-in-vertex-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos