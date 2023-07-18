Defense Innovation Board Encourages Promising Technologies to Oasis Fund





The Washington Defense Innovation Board wants the Pentagon to create an oasis of funding to help move technology projects from development to production.

In a July 17 report examining the U.S. Department of Defense’s involvement with commercial and start-up companies, a panel of former defense officials and industry experts recommended that the Pentagon establish funding mechanisms to help companies advance technology from small investment projects to formal programs.

Such a mechanism would be the long-awaited Death Valley oasis to deal with the annual misalignment. [research and development] In contrast, two years of procurement budgets and inadequate commercialization funding were to blame, the report said.

Defense officials refer to the long, often apocalyptic period between the beginning of a technology effort and its adoption by the military as the “Valley of Death.” Smaller, non-traditional companies find themselves stuck in this intermediate stage, having raised low levels of capital to mature their capabilities, but whose support is not maintained through production.

The Pentagon’s budget cycle requires planners to develop new plans two to three years in advance of receiving funding, exacerbating the problem, the report said. Even companies that manage to fill the trough may find themselves financially stuck waiting for their programs to receive funding.

Without budget relief, the middle of the valley will remain a graveyard of dual-use innovation, the report says.

Funding for Oasis could come from separate annual expenditures, taxes on military programs, or, as recommended by the Board, changes to budget laws that allow the Department of Defense to allocate annual surpluses to the Technology Transition Account. The department is required to carry forward a certain level of emergency funds each year.

For oversight purposes, the Board recommends that organizations such as Defense Innovation Units and Service Innovation Hubs that work directly with private companies report to Congress annually on such investments to understand which startups qualify for bridge funding.

In addition to creating a fund to support technology transitions in the middle of the valley, the commission is also recommending that the Pentagon change the way it invests in commercial companies and buys technology.

On the investment side, the report asks each service to identify an investment arm that directly manages SME innovative research and SME technology transfer funding, two mechanisms for contracting startups.

The department also recommends increasing the powers of the Defense Innovation Service and the Office of Strategic Capital, which are tasked with helping the DoD more effectively leverage technology from commercial and start-up companies to invest in technology discovery, supply chains and international markets.

Achieving CMI requires building better mechanisms for continued public-private dialogue in the CMI investment community, the Board said, as evidenced by interviews with companies and investors. Better communication creates better companies, capabilities and markets to compete.

On the procurement side, the report suggests reducing high-level oversight and for boards to invest more in market research, an under-resourced and shallow area. It also seeks investments in open, modular IT systems and incentives for acquirers to adopt commercial technologies.

The board said all process changes are void if the people implementing them do not get the desired results.

Courtney Albon is a Space and Emerging Technologies Reporter for C4ISRNET. She has covered the US military since her 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget, and policy challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/2023/07/18/defense-innovation-board-pushes-oasis-fund-for-promising-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos