Chatbots and virtual agents powered by generative AI





Enterprise search apps and conversational chatbots are among the most widely applicable generative AI use cases. The goal of Generative AI App Builder (Gen App Builder) is to combine these capabilities into a single, developer-friendly product, provide access to advanced underlying models, remove the complexity of underlying models driven by your own data, streamline app implementation, and provide enterprise-ready reliability, auditability, security, and data governance.

Today, we are happy to announce that Conversational AI in Gen App Builder is generally available (GA) for customers who are allowlisted or have been granted access through a request to their Google Cloud sales representative.

Following last month’s GA release of Enterprise Search in Gen App Builder, today’s news makes it easier for developers with no ML experience to build AI-powered chatbots and conversational experiences that cover customer and employee support. Concierge support (e.g. personalized product discovery, travel planning, banking). Task automation (food ordering, reservations, e-commerce, etc.). Device control (e.g. conversational manual, in-car assistant). more. Conversational AI in Gen App Builder enables whitelisted customers to:

Build natural-sounding, human-like chat bots and voice bots that can accurately answer questions with generative AI agent capabilities. Organizations can start by simply providing their own data, such as websites, Q&A lists, manuals, entire domains, and other documents on the web or stored securely in Google Cloud by your organization. Conversational AI in Gen App Builder helps you accomplish what used to take months in hours or days, with user-friendly tools like no-code setup, and with much higher quality.

You can configure the AI ​​agent’s output to include quotes or automatically load web pages that are contextually relevant to the conversation, such as displaying a product page after a customer asks a question about a particular product.

Generators make it easy for customers to use the underlying model and give them full control over their prompts, including the ability to include dynamic information based on previous conversations and agent state. Customers can use this feature to generate content, create summaries, perform complex Her NLU processing, chain multiple Her LLM calls, and more.

Generative fallback allows your app to gracefully handle scenarios that don’t match the user’s intent by providing personalized and empathetic output with full generative output, even if the question is about a topic outside your company’s site or data.

These new features are fully integrated with Dialogflow, so customers can add them to their existing agents to combine fully deterministic and generative capabilities.

In addition to our new generation capabilities, we also added pre-built components to reduce the time and effort required to deploy common conversational AI tasks and industry-specific use cases. These components provide out-of-the-box templates for virtual agents and integrations, including much-requested functionality for collecting numeric and credit card CVV inputs. The first set has been released in GA, with more set to be released in 2023.

We are excited to see the transformative results our customers are already achieving with the pre-GA release of Gen App Builder. For example, Orange France recently launched Orange Bot, a French-language generative AI-enabled chatbot. Embedded in the website, it uses the company’s support knowledge to uniquely generate accurate and immediate answers to customer questions and acts as a conversational search engine and entry point to the help and contact website. Chatbots grew out of a long-term business vision to transform customer relationships, optimize administrative costs, and provide a more convenient and user-friendly experience than ever before.

“With Gen App Builder, we were able to move Orange Bot from concept to production in just three weeks,” said Mdric Chomel, Vice President of Data, AI and Automation at Orange France. Whether you’re activating a SIM card, changing your billing address, or managing parental controls on Orange TV, we’ve made it quicker and more accurate to give you the information you’re looking for. Orange Bot also functions as a conversational search engine and as an entry point to help and contact pages. From the outset, we expect to be able to manage 15 million interactions per year.

These features allow developers to focus on designing experiences and deploying generated apps quickly, without getting bogged down or slowed down by implementation details. This blog post details how organizations can leverage Conversational AI with his Gen App Builder to create compelling AI-powered experiences.

Visualizing Next-Generation Conversational Apps

Chatbots have been around for years. First, watch the video below to visualize how generative AI can change your game. Conversational AI in Gen App Builder enables organizations to orchestrate interactions to keep users focused on their tasks and stay productive, while allowing free-flowing conversations that can redirect topics as needed.

