Driving Smart Impact VMware News and Stories

VMwares 2023 ESG Report

With economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability and new regulations, environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives are at a critical time. Additionally, the need to exceed promises and deliver tangible results has never been more urgent amid a warming climate, changing workforce needs, and growing cybersecurity threats. Meanwhile, advances in AI and machine learning offer us undeniable opportunities to embed sustainability, equity and trust into our rapidly growing common digital future.

One thing is clear: if you’re going to overcome challenges and seize opportunities, don’t settle. We must continue to innovate and find smarter ways to reach our long-term goals.

Our 2023 ESG report details how VMware is applying its legacy of disruptive innovation to its ESG strategy to drive Smart Impact. As economic uncertainty continues, pragmatic solutions are urgently needed. At VMware, we prioritize smarter, more focused actions that help us achieve the desired outcomes for our employees, customers, and all stakeholders. This includes designing a more sustainable multi-cloud experience for our customers, reducing our own emissions to reach net zero, empowering a diverse and distributed workforce, and being a trusted supplier of safer, privacy-conscious solutions built on a responsible supply chain.

Last year we made significant progress towards these goals:

Launch of VMware Aria Operations Cloud Green Score feature to provide customers with recommendations for further energy and carbon optimization in cloud environments. Expanded the VMware Zero Carbon Committed initiative with the addition of 24 more VMware cloud service provider partners committed to renewable energy, bringing the total number of partners to over 50. Achieved science-based short-term targets for reducing Scope 1, 2 and Scope 3 as of FY2023.Head of Inclusion (DEI), who identifies 33% of the global workforce as female and 16% of U.S. employees as an underrepresented minority, empowers VMware Anywhere Workspace solutions with VMware Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense to provide customers with additional security for distributed workforces Achieved 100% malware protection score on VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint Standard in independent cybersecurity testing by AV-Comparatives[1]Added company-wide DEI target as a factor in funding all eligible employees for bonuses

Our annual report reflects our progress towards the 2030 Agenda and invites you to learn more about our full impact at VMware. Although we recognize that there is a lot of work left to do. By prioritizing innovation and impact in our quest for sustainability, fairness and trust, I know we have helped chart the next direction.

Learn more about VMwares 2030 Agenda: www.vmware.com/company/esg

[1] AV comparison. Business Security Test 2022 (March-June). July 10, 2022.

