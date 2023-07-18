Meta announces more powerful AI, doesn’t worry about who will use it





Tech giants have warned over the past year that the development of artificial intelligence technology has outpaced their expectations and that they must limit who has access to it.

Mark Zuckerberg is focusing on another endeavor. he is giving it

Meta CEO Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that the company plans to make the code behind its latest and most advanced AI technology available to developers and software enthusiasts around the world for free.

The decision, similar to Meta’s decision in February, could help the company reel in competitors such as Google and Microsoft. These companies are moving faster to incorporate generative artificial intelligence, the technology behind OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot, into their products.

Zuckerberg said in a post on his personal Facebook page that once the software is open, more people will be able to scrutinize it and identify and fix potential issues.

The latest version of Metas AI is built with 40% more data than the one the company released just a few months ago and is believed to be significantly more powerful. And Meta provides a detailed roadmap of how developers can work with the vast amounts of data they collect.

Researchers worry that generative AI could skyrocket the amount of disinformation and spam on the internet, posing dangers that even some of its creators don’t fully understand.

Meta lives by a long-held belief that the best way to improve technology is to let programmers of all kinds play with it. Until recently, most AI researchers agreed with this. But over the past year, companies like OpenAI, a San Francisco startup that works closely with Google and Microsoft, have put limits on who can access their latest technology and control what they can do with it.

Companies claim they are restricting access due to security concerns, but critics also say they are trying to stifle competition. Meta claims it’s in everyone’s best interest to share what they’re working on.

Meta has historically been a big push for open platforms, and it works very well as a company, Ahmad Aldar, vice president of generative AI at Meta, said in an interview.

The move makes the software open source, computer code that can be freely copied, modified, and reused. Called LLaMA 2, the technology provides everything you need to build an online chatbot like ChatGPT. LLaMA 2 is released under a commercial license. This means developers can build their own businesses with his Metas underlying AI and power them all for free.

By open sourcing LLaMA 2, Meta executives hope to encourage AI experimentation while allowing Meta to take advantage of improvements made by outside programmers.

Metas’ open source approach is nothing new. Companies often open source their technology to keep up with their rivals. Fifteen years ago, Google open-sourced its Android mobile operating system to make it more competitive with Apple’s iPhone. The iPhone led the way in the early days, but Android eventually became the dominant software used on smartphones.

But the researchers argue that someone could introduce Metas AI without the safeguards that big tech companies like Google and Microsoft often use to curb harmful content. The newly created open source model could be used, for example, to flood the Internet with more spam, financial fraud, and disinformation.

LLaMA 2 (short for Large Language Model Meta AI) is what scientists call large language models, or LLM chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard are built on large language models.

The model is a system that learns skills by analyzing vast amounts of digital text such as Wikipedia articles, books, online forum conversations, and chat logs. These systems learn to generate unique texts such as periodicals, poems, and computer code by pinpointing patterns in text. You can continue the conversation.

Meta is working with Microsoft to develop open source LLaMA 2 running on Microsoft’s Azure cloud service. LLaMA 2 is also available from other providers such as Amazon Web Services and his HuggingFace company.

Dozens of Silicon Valley technologists, including venture capitalist Reed Hoffman and executives from Nvidia, Palo Alto Networks, Zoom and Dropbox, signed a statement of support for the effort.

Meta isn’t the only company pushing open source AI projects. The Technology Innovation Institute created Falcon LLM this year and made the code freely available. Mosaic ML also provides open source software for training LLM

Meta executives say their strategy is not as dangerous as many believe. They say people can already generate large amounts of disinformation and hate speech without the use of AI, and such harmful content can be severely restricted by Metas social networks such as Facebook. They argue that making the technology public will ultimately enhance Meta’s and other companies’ ability to combat software abuse.

Aldar said Meta conducted additional red-team testing of LLaMA 2 prior to its release. This is a term that refers to testing software for potential misuse and finding ways to protect against such abuse. The company will also release a responsible usage guide containing best practices and guidelines for developers who want to build programs with the code.

However, these tests and guidelines only apply to one of the models Meta is releasing, and are trained and fine-tuned in a way that includes guardrails to prevent misuse. Developers can also use the code to create chatbots and programs without guardrails, but skeptics see this as a risk.

In February Meta released the first version of LLaMA to academics, government researchers and others. The company also made LLaMA available for scholars to download, trained on vast amounts of digital text. Scientists call this process weight release.

This was a notable move as analyzing all digital data would require enormous computing and financial resources. Weight makes it much cheaper and easier for anyone to build a chatbot than building one from scratch.

Many in the tech industry believe Meta has set a dangerous precedent, with one of the researchers leaking the technology to the public internet after Meta shared its AI technology with a small group of academics in February.

Nick Clegg, president of global public policy at Metas, argued in a recent op-ed in the Financial Times that it was not sustainable to keep the underlying technology in the hands of a few large companies, and that companies that historically released open source software were similarly strategically served.

We can’t wait to see what you build! Zuckerberg said in the post.

