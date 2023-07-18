Microsoft In Talks To Extend Contract With Activision – Source





Taken on January 18, 2022, this illustration shows the Microsoft logo on a smartphone resting on top of a displayed Activision Blizzard logo.

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) – Microsoft (MSFT.O) is in talks to extend its takeover deal with video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), which expires on Tuesday, allowing the companies to overcome remaining regulatory hurdles in the $69 billion deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Expiration of the contract only gives either company the right to withdraw from the deal and does not automatically lead to the termination of the deal.

Nonetheless, Microsoft, which makes the Xbox game console, is seeking a contract extension to ensure Activision doesn’t fall prey to another potential buyer or change its mind, the people said.

The terms of the extension being negotiated and whether they will be more economically favorable to Activision are not immediately known.

If no agreement is reached by the end of Tuesday, the two companies will continue negotiations for an extension, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Microsoft and Activision did not respond to requests for comment.

The extension would give the companies more time to find a regulatory solution in the UK, the only major jurisdiction that stands in the way of completing one of the biggest acquisitions in gaming.

Microsoft and Activision are in talks with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on potential remedies, which they hope will alleviate antitrust concerns.

The country’s antitrust regulator argued that Microsoft’s efforts to provide competing cloud gaming platforms access to Activision’s multi-billion dollar Call of Duty franchise did not effectively protect competition in the market. The CMA has agreed to extend the investigation until August 29 to allow further negotiations with both companies.

Microsoft last week signed a deal to continue Call of Duty on Sony Group’s (6758.T) PlayStation consoles. Sony has been one of the toughest critics of the deal, arguing it could stifle consumer choice.

On Friday, a US appeals court rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s request for a moratorium on Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision. This decision removes one of the final obstacles to closing the acquisition.

Activision shares closed at $93.20 on Monday, slightly discounting the trading price of $95 a share, suggesting most investors see a likely completion of the deal.

Reported by Anirvan Sen of New York.Editing: Matthew Lewis and Stephen Coates

