



Google Cloud is supporting England’s women’s national soccer team in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, helping coaches make better decisions and turning data into insights.

The tournament comes right after the domestic season, and following the Lionesses’ success at last year’s UEFA Women EURO, it’s important that each player has a training program that focuses on their individual physical and mental requirements.

Join the Performance Insights team. Launched in 2020 by the FA’s Department of Physical Performance, Medicine and Nutrition, the goal of his Insight team was to develop tools to help coaching staff make the right decisions in the shortest amount of time possible.

To power this, the team turned to FA’s well-established partner, Google Cloud, to get better insights faster.

Fast forward to the World Cup preparations in Australia and the team is at full capacity, using the cloud to generate the detailed reports each player needs immediately after each training session, Paola Olivari, director of data and analytics at Google Cloud, wrote in a blog post. Regardless of whether the players were practicing on the same pitch or not, the national coaching staff was able to make faster and more informed decisions either way, helping to give the Lionesses the greatest chance of success in Australia.

Google Cloud and FA: From Data to Decisions

The training and game-time choices coaches make are partially dependent on the reports provided by the Performance Insights team. These reports are based on vast amounts of data from various sources.

One source, Olivari explains, is detailed game event data such as passes made, tackles landed, shots taken, and points scored. These are created by tagging match videos with each player in the team. During the tournament, these videos add 220,000 data points of him across the FA database.

A second source is captured during training. Every player wears his GPS tracker, which outputs a total of about 1.3 million lines of his team data per session.

And event data provided by player clubs allows teams to compare, as measured by the amount and intensity of games each Lioness has played throughout the season, and compare that to what is expected in tournaments.

The fourth and final source is all player self-reported health data. Approximately 20 data points are captured per day per player during the international window, and when combined with other data sources, those 20 create an additional 30 data points per day per player.

Turning all this data into meaningful insights for players and coaches is a big challenge.

To do this, Lioness relies on BigQuery, Google Cloud’s enterprise data warehouse. BigQuery acts as a storage and analytics layer, extracting actionable insights and delivering them as accessible visual reports in minutes.

These reports will help the coaching staff determine how best to support individual players and maximize physical and mental improvement in the limited rest time between games, Olivari wrote. BigQuery gives coaches the tools to visualize and understand the readiness of individual players at a glance.

The reports also include detailed information about the various demands of each position, allowing the coaching staff to better prepare players for the intensity they will experience during the tournament.

