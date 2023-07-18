Microsoft Canada Recognizes Calian as 2023 ISV Tech Intensity Impact Award Winner





OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2023 / Carian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diversified solutions company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, is pleased to announce that it has received the 2023 Microsoft Canada Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Tech Intensity Impact Award. These annual Canada Awards recognize Microsoft partners who have promoted diversity and inclusion, provided exceptional customer service, and leveraged Microsoft technologies to embrace digital transformation and improve the lives of Canadians.

Carian CEO Kevin Ford said: “Innovation is one of our core values ​​as a company, and these achievements embody our continued commitment to this goal.”

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories on July 5, 2023 as part of preparations for Microsoft’s Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work that companies have provided to their customers and communities.

The ISV Tech Intensity Impact Award recognizes Microsoft partners who have demonstrated technical excellence in building innovative solutions using Microsoft Azure. Carian was recognized for his transformative work leveraging Azure OpenAI within MaestroEDE, our sophisticated exercise management tool. His AI-powered MaestroEDE represents a step forward in developing exercise management scenarios customized to the client’s needs.

“We are delighted to recognize Calian as the recipient of this year’s ISV Tech Intensity Impact Award,” said Harp Girn, Vice President of Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. “Our partners are the backbone of our company, demonstrating great innovation and enabling our customers to achieve more with Microsoft solutions. We are very proud of the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements.”

Winners and finalists will be celebrated at the Microsoft Inspire Conference on July 18-19.

About Carian We keep the world moving forward. Carian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn and live safe and healthy lives. Our employees live the values ​​of customer commitment, integrity, innovation and teamwork every day to design trusted solutions that solve complex problems. That is “Confidence. Engineered™”. A steadily growing global company for over 40 years, we have offices and projects across North America, Europe and international markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

