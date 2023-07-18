Pixel 8 Pro may launch soon after iPhone 15 release, specs and details leak





By Divyanshi Sharma: Google launched the Pixel 7a in May of this year, and the phone received some impressive reviews from customers as well as critics. And now, all eyes are on Google’s next product, his Pixel 8 series. The Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone will likely launch in October of this year, and while the exact launch date has yet to be confirmed by the company, speculation about the phone’s launch and specifications has started to circulate online. Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 15 this September, so the Google Pixel 8 series could come soon after the latest iPhone launches.

Trusted prognosticator Yogesh Brar has posted the latest leak about the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Also a week ago, Brar posted expected specs for the Pixel 8. And according to this new leak, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will have a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens. There is also speculation regarding the phone’s display, processor and storage.

Expected specs of Google Pixel 8 pro

According to Brar, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD, LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G3 chipset. This phone probably has two storage options, one with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and another with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

In terms of cameras, the Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 64-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens. The front camera is said to be 11 million pixels. Apart from this, the phone comes with an infrared temperature sensor and is said to likely work with Android 14 out of the box.

Speaking of batteries, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will likely come with a 4,950mAh battery, which is said to also support 27W wired charging.

Expected price of Google Pixel 8 Pro

Brar previously tweeted that the Google Pixel 8 could cost $649 (about Rs 53,450) or $699 (about Rs 57,570). The 128GB storage version of Google Pixel 7 has launched at a price of $599 (around Rs 49,330). In India, the phone was priced at Rs 59,999. If the Google Pixel 8 is priced higher than its predecessor, it could launch in India for more than Rs 60,000.

There are no pricing details for the Google Pixel 8 Pro at this time. But since Pixel 8 prices tend to be higher, the Pixel 8 Pro could follow the same pattern. As we get closer to the launch date, we’ll get a better sense of the device’s price.

