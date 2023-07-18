International Innovation Center and Startups





A recent survey by Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) ranked Las Vegas as the best city for startups in the nation, with Las Vegas jumping nine places in the 2023 survey, replacing Austin, Texas.

If you take the time to understand the Las Vegas entrepreneur scene, you’ll find all the key ingredients, including enthusiastic civic leaders willing to learn about the startup ecosystem who support the vision, provide government sponsorship such as events and gatherings and tax breaks, said CCA Principal Sherwood Nice. The community has training and mentoring programs for local entrepreneurs, benefits from activation efforts by big companies, and hosts trade fairs, funding programs, co-working spaces, and a low cost of living. This is why Las Vegas has become one of the nation’s fastest growing tech hubs.

To help build the startup ecosystem, the City of Las Vegas has developed not one but two Innovation Centers in downtown Las Vegas. The International Innovation Center @ Vegas (IIC @ Vegas) opened in 2019 in his 11,000-square-foot space at 300 S. Fourth St. This was such a success that in 2020 his second hub (IIC @ VegasII) opened at 801 S. Main St.

Designed as an incubator for companies developing smart technologies aligned with city priorities, IIC includes Ubicquia, Influential, NTT, SenSen, Pills2Me, Amiga Latina, Dragone Creation, Kaptyn, Vay-Jo, Right Wise Health, Heligenics, and Gener8, a nationally-ranked venture capital firm and accelerator that connects start-up founders, investors, businesses and job seekers. It is home to an increasing number of technology companies, including but not limited to tor.

Since 2019, IIC has hosted over 600 events including Tech Alley meetups, summits, remote work events, angel investor conferences, and more. It also hosts numerous events to help founders launch, find funders and grow thanks to his tenants StartUpNV and StartUpLV.

Businesses can apply for 3- to 12-month leases at both centers during the pilot period. If the pilot project or technology development is successful, the technology may be considered for adoption by the City of Las Vegas. Upon completion of the corporate lease term, the city’s Department of Economic and Urban Development will work with tenants to secure and occupy open space in the downtown Las Vegas area or elsewhere in the city.

Photo: Inside the International Innovation Center on 4th Avenue in Las Vegas

