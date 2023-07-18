Here’s how much Canada’s top publicly traded tech CEOs got paid last year:





Shopify, OpenText, Telus, CGI, Descartes Systems Group, and Constellation Software all made the list.

Public tech executives faced a difficult year in 2022 marked by rising interest rates, mass layoffs and a tough funding environment. CEOs who lead their companies in the face of a recession (and possible recession) are encouraged through a combination of base salaries, stock options, and other compensation arrangements.

A new report, produced by human capital consultancy Global Governance Advisors and shared with The Globe and Mail, maps the CEO compensation of Canada’s top publicly traded companies across a range of industries according to market capitalization.

The median income for IT CEOs on this list is C$9.6 million.

Shopify CEO Tobias Ltke, who was previously reported to have a base salary of $1, also received no bonuses. His option-based compensation was valued at $26 million Canadian dollars.

Ltke is the founder of Canada’s richest company, with Shopify’s stock price rising on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges (NYSE and TSX) in 2021. The company’s shares were valued at C$16.7 billion at the time, according to The Globe and Mail.

Shopify, which operates at the intersection of technology and retail, is not immune to recession either. From its 2021 peak of $213 CAD, Shopify’s stock has fallen more than 55 percent and is currently trading at $90.63 at the time of writing. Since then, the company has made multiple layoffs.

Compensation agreements for each company vary greatly. Ltke received no bonuses, while OpenText CEO Mark Barrenecea received a bonus of $3.5 million, almost triple his base salary (about $1.2 million).Valenechea received a total compensation of more than $20.1 million in 2022, including the value of stock options and other incentives

OpenText opened 2022 trading on TSX at around $58 and ended the year at $40.12.

Like Shopify, OpenText felt the effects of macroeconomic headwinds and decided to cut jobs. When OpenText acquired Micro Focus for $5.8 billion in 2023, it laid off about 8% of the workforce on both teams.

Meanwhile, Descartes Systems Group’s share price has largely resisted public market turmoil. It traded at $95 at the beginning of 2022 and at $94 at the end of the year.

According to Global Governance Advisors, Descartes CEO Edward J. Ryan earned a total of $8.2 million, including a base salary of $717,563, a bonus of more than $743,000, and other incentives such as equity awards. said to have earned a dollar.

Notably, Nuvei CEO Philippe Fayer ranked first on last year’s list, with $140.7 million in total compensation in 2021. However, Fayer was not included on this year’s list.

Earlier this year, Nuvei completed its CAD$1.7 billion acquisition of Nasdaq-listed American payment platform provider Paya.

The Globe and Mail Global Governance Advisors dataset details the compensation arrangements of Canada’s top publicly traded company CEOs in 2022.

Featured image courtesy Collision.

