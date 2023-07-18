A Twitter user found a scam number for a major airline on Google Maps. Google is working to fix it





New York CNN —

Google is working to fix incorrect contact information for some major airlines on Google Maps after a Twitter user discovered that a phone number was actually leading to a scammer.

Google Maps listings of multiple airline locations at New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports appear to have changed phone numbers. The affected airlines included Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Qantas, the user claimed in a widely viewed post.

The Twitter user recounted his experience trying to contact Delta after his flight was canceled and he googled helplines for rebooking. I called the number listed and received a call back from what I believe to be a Delta customer service agent from a phone with a French country code.

By providing my confirmation number and name, he was able to look up my Delta travel information.he found [an] An alternate flight from Newark departs later in the evening. But he had to check with me, Shumri Evers posted on Sunday.

Feeling that something was wrong, Evers stopped the conversation. After that he tried to message me and tried his best for a long time to help me get on the plane. He wanted me to pay five times the original ticket price.

Scammers looking to trick unsuspecting customers can now redact the phone numbers of major companies’ local businesses in Google search results, and the tech giant says it’s working on the problem.

A Google spokesperson told CNN, “We do not tolerate this misleading behavior and are constantly monitoring and evolving our platform to combat fraud and create a safe environment for users and businesses.”

Our team has already begun to reverse inaccuracies, terminate the malicious accounts involved, and apply additional protections to prevent further abuse.

We use a combination of human moderators and technology to constantly monitor posted content, identify and remove abusive information, and enforce a policy that all posts must be based on real experience and information.

According to the company, accounts found uploading false or misleading data may be suspended and possibly face legal action. Take, for example, a lawsuit filed in June against bad actors who posted fake reviews about small businesses.

Affected airlines and other businesses can report concerns to both Google and law enforcement as suspected scammers.

If we become aware of any suspected customer fraud, including in this situation, we will immediately conduct an investigation. A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman told CNN that it will use the facts of its investigations where possible and use the legal means necessary to address each unique situation as appropriate.

Delta also advises customers to contact the airline only through known channels, such as numbers listed on its website or online messaging options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/18/tech/scam-numbers-google-maps-airlines/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos