Tech News You Need to Know for July 18th





Every day we wake up, drink coffee, get ready for work, and check out the latest technology. So, we’re condensing different stories from the tech industry to fit into the first cup. These are the things you need to know before you step out the door (or in front of your webcam) into the real world this morning.

NASA trains lunar astronauts for first time since 1972

NASA has announced the names of 18 astronauts who will join the Artemis program, which aims to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024. The group includes nine men and nine women, some of whom have previously flown to the International Space Station, and others who are newcomers.

How trending technology is redefining Wimbledon

They will receive intensive training in lunar geology, surface manipulation, and exploration techniques, as well as learn to use the Orion spacecraft and the Lunar Gateway Station. It will be the first time since 1972 that NASA will be training astronauts specifically for a lunar mission, and NASA hopes to inspire a new generation of explorers with its ambitious goals.

The Artemis program also plans to establish a sustainable presence on the moon and prepare for future manned missions to Mars.

AT&T shares plummet to lowest since 1994

Shares of AT&T, America’s second-largest wireless carrier, have plunged more than 20% over the past week to its lowest level since 1994. The company reported disappointing results for the second quarter of 2023, with a net loss of $3.1 billion and lower revenue and subscriber numbers.

AT&T also faces increasing competition from rivals Verizon, T-Mobile and Dish Network, as well as regulatory pressure from the Biden administration on broadband and media practices. Analysts question AT&T’s strategy to downplay its core wireless and broadband businesses while investing heavily in content and streaming services such as HBO Max and WarnerMedia.

Some investors are asking AT&T to spin off or sell some of its assets, such as DirecTV, to reduce debt and focus on core capabilities. AT&T CEO John Stankey defended the company’s vision, saying it is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for connectivity and content in the 5G era.

JumpCloud Reveals Nation-State Hacker Breach Affecting Some Customers

JumpCloud, a cloud-based directory service provider, revealed in June that it had been compromised by a sophisticated group of nation-state hackers. The company said attackers exploited a zero-day vulnerability in its software to gain access to some customer data, including passwords, SSH keys and API tokens.

JumpCloud said it has notified affected customers and taken steps to mitigate the impact of the breach, including resetting passwords and revoking keys and tokens. The company also said it fixed vulnerabilities and enhanced security measures.

JumpCloud did not disclose the identity of the attacker or the number of customers affected, but said it was working with law enforcement and security experts to investigate the incident. JumpCloud said it is committed to protecting its customers and their data from cyber threats.

New Eli Lilly Drug Gives Hope to Alzheimer’s Patients and Families

A new drug developed by Eli Lilly has shown promising results in slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease. The drug, called donamab, targets a protein called amyloid beta that accumulates in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease and damages neurons.

In a phase II trial involving 272 participants, donanemab reduced the amount of amyloid-beta plaques by 84% and improved scores on tests of memory and thinking by 32%. The drug also had a favorable safety profile, with only mild to moderate side effects such as headache, diarrhea and infusion-related reactions.

The researchers warn that more research is needed to confirm the efficacy and safety of donanemab, but they are optimistic that it could be a breakthrough treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, a devastating and incurable disease that affects millions of people worldwide.

Ford cuts price of F-150 Lightning EV by nearly $10,000

Ford has announced a significant price cut for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. Pricing for the base model, called the Pro, will start at $49,974 to $39,974. Prices for his mid-range XLT model go from $59,974 to his $52,974. The top-of-the-line Lariat and Platinum models are also slashed by $2,000, starting at $79,974 and $89,974 respectively.

The price cut is seen as a response to competition from other electric truck makers such as Tesla, Rivian and GMC. Ford says economies of scale and low battery costs helped keep prices down. The company also announced that it has surpassed 120,000 pre-orders for the F-150 Lightning, which goes into production in the spring of 2023.

The F-150 Lightning offers a range of up to 300 miles, 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque. It also has a large front trunk, power outlets for home backup, and an advanced infotainment system. Ford hopes to attract both loyal F-150 customers and new buyers with electric trucks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innotechtoday.com/tech-news-to-know-for-july-18/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos