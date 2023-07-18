Google Chrome is working on an option to temporarily unblock third-party cookies





Google Chrome has established itself as the most popular browser across various platforms, and Microsoft is making every effort to block the installation of Google Chrome on Windows, which ships with the Edge browser. However, the desktop version of Google’s browser has recently been a hotbed of changes, mostly focused on making the user experience more personalized. Now, Google is taking the next step with fine-grained control over third-party cookies that can be temporarily disabled using a new switch in Chrome Canary 117 for desktop.

In addition to enabling or disabling certain features entirely, Google Chrome also allows you to temporarily turn features on or off, like the recently added switch that temporarily disables all active Chrome extensions. @Leopeva64 of Twitter, a respected Chrome feature researcher and Android Police reader, recently discovered a new feature in development to temporarily disable third-party cookie blocking in Chrome Canary.

New third-party cookie blocking dialog in Chrome Canary

Some websites require some essential cookies to work as intended, and temporarily enabling third-party cookies may fix issues that were breaking your website. In addition to this, a switch that only temporarily disables these browsing activity trackers can be of great benefit to those who forget to resume blocking after a while.

As shown above, a new dialog explains how enabling cookies can help fix broken sites. Turning the toggle on indicates that Chrome will start blocking cookies again after 90 days, but this is a fairly liberal restriction. That way, you don’t have to switch frequently, even on frequently visited web pages.

Current Chrome third-party cookie blocking dialog

We expect this new cookie setting to be introduced soon in Chrome 117 on the stable channel. Cookies are notoriously synonymous with an unhealthy amount of activity tracking, and while essential for some websites to function, they are mostly considered undesirable. We’re not going to dispel that image any time soon, so it would be nice for Chrome developers to allow users to define how long cookies are temporarily active, but we’re probably only taking one step at a time.

