Meet the first BC Techs Hall of Fame Inductees





Winners include leaders from BC Tech Association, CIBC and D-Wave.

In partnership with the Government of British Columbia, technology industry group BC Tech has announced eight inaugural inductees to the BC Innovators Hall of Fame.

According to BC Tech, the BC Innovators Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have left a legacy in the state and contributed to enriching the technology and innovation ecosystem.

The first eight members of the BC Innovators Hall of Fame are:

Judy Bishop

Judy Bishop is the co-founder of BC Tech and has helped found several local startups, including Galeforce Solutions, where she served as president and chief marketing officer. Bishop now applies his expertise as a corporate director to many businesses, including Opa Souvlaki! He is a franchise group and the BC Wine Authority.

Cathy Butler

Cathy Butler is CIBC’s Managing Director and Head of BC Capital Markets, where she has been with the firm for nearly 30 years. She said Butler has been a partner at Social Venture Partners since 2003 and is committed to socially driven venture philanthropy.

Andrew Harries

Andrew Harries co-founded Sierra Wireless in 1993 and has grown the company from inception to over $200 million in annual revenues through listings on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Currently, he is the Tom He Ford Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Practices at Simon Fraser University’s Beadie School of Business.

Don Matrick

Don Mattrick co-founded video game development company Distinctive Software in 1982 in his parents’ basement with Jeff Sember.

Electronic Arts acquired Distinctive in 1991 and Matric became president of EA Worldwide Studios. He also worked on his Xbox Kinect wireless controller at Microsoft and was also CEO of gaming giant Zynga, developer of the Farmville game series Mobile.

Firoz Rasul

Firoz Rasul has announced his retirement in 2021 after 15 years as president of Aga Khan University, a private research university based in Pakistan. Prior to Aga Khan, he was CEO and Chairman of Ballard Power Systems, a provider of clean energy hydrogen fuel cell solutions based in Burnaby, British Columbia.

Rasul was also appointed president of the sales and marketing division of mobile data product manufacturer MDI in 1981, which was acquired by Motorola in 1988.

Shannon Rogers Roy

Shannon Rogers Roy, until his death earlier this year, was president and general counsel of Global Relay, a provider of cloud communications solutions to regulated sectors such as financial services.

A lawyer by profession, she worked with her husband, Warren Roy, to found Global Relay, which has grown to 1,300 employees and $200 million in annual revenue.

Jordy Rose

Jordy Rhodes founded several deep tech companies during his 20-year career as a technologist.

He founded D-Wave, one of Canada’s leading quantum computing companies, in 1999 and led the company’s technology development as CTO until 2014.

Rose later founded robotics and AI companies Kindred and Sanctuary AI in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

William (Bill) H. Thompson

William (Bill) Thompson owned the largest electronic component sales company in western Canada in the 1960s and 1970s.

In the early ’70s, Thompson founded Erdebco, a private holding company to invest in early-stage BC technology companies.

Image credit: Alejandro Luengo via Unsplash

