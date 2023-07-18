CyDeploy receives vote of confidence from Google for Startups





Baltimore-based cybersecurity company CyDeploy has been selected as one of the recipients of Google for Startups’ Black Founders Fund.

This fund will provide CyDeploy with a $150,000 cash injection and a variety of valuable resources to propel the business forward. Offerings include sales and fundraising training, technical support from Google Mentors, up to $100,000 in Google Cloud credits, and even mental health coaching from his team of black therapists.

With this funding, the company aims to expand its customer base while continuously improving its innovative cybersecurity products.

“The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund represents our continued focus on customer acquisition and product development,” CyDeploy founder and CEO Tina Williams Coloma said in an emailed statement. “This support is used to engage with existing and new customers and to continue developing our products with meaningful features.”

CyDeploy uses the power of artificial intelligence to create exact replicas of enterprise systems, enabling comprehensive protection against cyberthreats. CyDeploy provides these services to government and commercial clients. That innovative approach has set CyDeploy apart and has earned him accolades such as being listed on Technical.ly’s 2022 RealLIST Startups roster and joining the first cohort of Techstars and his UpSurge Baltimore’s Equitech accelerator.

CyDeploy is the only Maryland-based company to make this fourth donation to Google’s Signature Fund for Black Startup Creators. Winners came from 12 states including Kentucky, California and Alabama.

Enterprise: CyDeploy / Google SubscribeKnowledge is power!

Subscribe for free today and get the news and tips you need to grow your career and connect with our vibrant tech community.

technically media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/startups/cydeploy-google-for-startups-black-founders-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos