Build a new life in Greater Des Moines with digital literacy resources





Over 15 years ago, Pastor Eugene Kirfra came to the United States as a refugee. Since then, he has used his experience as an opportunity to help people in his community. Now, with the help of Google Fiber, the Shalom Community Impact Center is expanding its impact in the Des Moines area, helping more refugees and migrants than ever before.

The goal of the Shalom Community Impact Center (SCIC) has always been to love through service to others and impact the community of Des Moines in a positive, powerful and lasting way.

In 2007 I arrived in Des Moines as a refugee. This community has been my safe haven since fleeing the Democratic Republic of the Congo three years ago. Each immigrant journey is different, but our story of coming to a new country presents similar challenges. Refugees and migrants must overcome obstacles such as trauma from the lives left behind, displacement, food insecurity and lack of access to education. Upon arrival in a new country, they face barriers to social services and little exposure to English or technology, making it particularly difficult to adjust to life in a new foreign country.

Since I founded the Shalom Community Impact Center (SCIC) in 2010, we have faced these challenges in partnership with the people we serve. We provide the resources for immigrants in transition so they can begin to thrive in America. At SCIC, our focus is on upward mobility, and key to that mobility is our education portfolio.

SCIC offers a variety of educational classes and resources, including English classes, after-school programming, and computer classes. Today, computer skills and internet access are ingrained in the American DNA and are gateways to employment, education, health care, social connections, and more. Therefore, it is imperative that everyone who visits our doors be familiar with and have access to these resources.

We offer multiple computer classes each week for different age groups, from kids to adults, to help students learn the right skills and get comfortable with new technology. Demand for all these services has only increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we know that teaching students the basics of computer and Internet literacy opens up a wealth of new opportunities before them.

But these skills alone are only part of the equation. Even the most seasoned and experienced computer user may not realize these benefits if they do not have regular and reliable access to their computer and to the reliable Internet. And many of the individuals we serve do not have that luxury.

Two years ago, Google Fiber changed this for the SCIC community when it expanded its service to metropolitan areas and put down roots in the community. By working with Google Fiber, we were able to extend our impact far beyond what we could have achieved on our own.

Last year, Google Fiber’s generous donations allowed SCIC to purchase over 20 laptops, WiFi hotspots, and software that became the SCIC community’s toolkit. In 2023, their donation has allowed us to add more days and sessions to our Digital Literacy Education Program, as well as a Summer Digital Literacy Program for learners from kindergarten through his 12th grade. These classes are important for immigrants’ assimilation to life in the United States.

Gifts from Google Fiber also helped upgrade staff devices and fund childcare services. Additionally, Google Fiber connected us with PC for People, an organization they have worked with for many years, and we worked with them to source affordable devices for program participants.

Resources and support such as those provided by Google Fiber truly impact and enhance our efforts at SCIC. Our work is not finished yet. There are always more people with greater needs. Our goal is to remove barriers to existing services and help create additional culturally and linguistically appropriate services. We are committed to serving refugees and immigrants so that they can live full and productive lives here in Des Moines and beyond.

Posted by Pastor Eugene Kirfra, Shalom Community Impact Center

