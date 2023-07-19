Google restricts internet access for some employees to ensure security





A man walks through the Google offices in New York City on January 25, 2023.

Leonardo Munoz | Corbis News | Getty Images

Google will begin a new pilot program Wednesday to restrict some employees from using desktop computers without internet, CNBC reported.

The company initially selected more than 2,500 employees to participate, but after receiving feedback, it revised the pilot to allow employees to opt out and open it up to volunteers. The company will disable Internet access on select desktops, except for his web-based tools in-house and his Google-owned websites such as Google Drive and Gmail. Exceptions will be made for some workers who need internet to do their jobs, company documents said.

Also, some employees will no longer have root access and will not be able to run administrative commands, install software, etc.

According to internal documents, Google is running this program to mitigate the risk of cyberattacks. An internal briefing seen by CNBC states that “Googlers are frequently targeted by attacks.” If a Google employee’s device is compromised, an attacker could gain access to user data and infrastructure code, resulting in a serious incident and a loss of user trust, the explanation added.

The description states that turning off most Internet access prevents remote attackers from easily executing arbitrary code or exfiltrating data.

The program comes as companies face increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, with Microsoft last week announcing that Chinese intelligence services had hacked Microsoft email accounts belonging to 20 government agencies, including the State Department in the United States and Western Europe, in a “major” breach. Google has been pursuing US government deals since launching the public sector last year.

It also comes as Google, which is preparing to roll out various AI tools across the company, is trying to raise the bar on security. The company has also made further efforts to contain the leak in recent months.

“Ensuring the safety of our products and users is one of our top priorities,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We regularly look for ways to harden our internal systems against malicious attacks.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/18/google-restricting-internet-access-to-some-employees-for-security.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos