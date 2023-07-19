How to color code your Google Calendar





If your Google Calendar tiles resemble a brick wall, chances are you missed an appointment or two at some point. Next thing you know, you’ve got her Slack message from a worried colleague, or you’ve dropped the ball on an important deadline.

So what can you do to prevent this? You can color code your events to make them stand out in Google Calendar.

This article will walk you through two methods you can use to do this.

How to add color to your Google Calendar

There are two ways to color code your events in Google Calendar. They can be used in combination, so both are worth knowing.

1. Color coding using additional calendars for categories

The first method is to create a new calendar for each category. For example, you can create separate calendars for appointments, plans, and time limits and use colors to distinguish them.

To color code your Google Calendar this way:

Click the gear icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Proceed to add a sidebar calendar. Select “Create new calendar”. Go back to the home page and click on his three dots next to the new calendar name to change the color.

The advantage of color-coding your Google Calendar this way is that the colors are consistent every time. No need to choose one or remember which to use for each category. This method is especially useful if you use Google Calendar to plan his week beyond normal appointments and reminders.

To swap calendars when creating a new entry, click your name at the bottom of the event panel to see a list of options.

2. Color-code events in your calendar by entry

A second way to color code in Google Calendar is to swap hues for each event. do this:

Create a new entry in your Google Calendar. Select Calendar at the bottom of the Events panel. This menu shows more options, such as the color circle next to the calendar title. Click it to redeem for the event.

If you change the hue, you’ll notice that the calendar’s default color line remains. This helps differentiate between calendars when using both color coding methods described in this article. For example, let’s say you have a study calendar in blue and a work calendar in purple, and time block both communication-related tasks in green.

Not all events on the calendar are top priority. The advantage of color-coding individual items is that you can use eye-catching colors such as yellow, red, and orange to highlight the most important events.

Add custom colors to Google Calendar

Google offers many options when choosing default colors for your calendar. However, if you can’t find the color you want, you can add a custom color to make it stand out. To do so:

Click the three dots next to the calendar name in the sidebar. At the bottom of the color panel, click the gray circle with the add sign. Use the color picker or hex field to select the color you’re looking for. You may be able to find the hue you’re looking for by typing the color name and hex number into your favorite search engine. Tealhex for example. Click Save when you are satisfied. Stay organized with color coding in Google Calendar

Google Calendar’s color-coding feature allows you to quickly categorize and identify the types of tasks you have planned. Additionally, you can use color to highlight important items. That way you’re less likely to miss it.

While it may be tempting to create a calendar for each color of the rainbow, remember that less is better. Rather than map everything out in one planning session, start with a few major categories and work out as needed.

