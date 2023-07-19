Apple and Google blocked from taking cuts from in-app purchases in Australia | Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)





Apple and Google may soon face new rules that allow app developers to charge for in-app purchases without paying their app store cut, said Australia’s competition watchdog chief.

Gina Cass Gottlieb, Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), said the mandate would not be delivered unless the country took steps to empower it to do so.

The change is likely part of the government’s response to last December’s ACCC consultations on mandatory codes of conduct for designated digital platforms such as Google and Apple.

In its recommendations, the ACCC called for norms to address anti-competitive behavior on platforms, including self-prioritization, unfair commercial practices, and impediments to interoperability and the ability of consumers to switch services.

Apple and Google are in the middle of a high-profile battle with Epic Games, creators of the hugely popular game Fortnite, over app store rules. The game was removed from both app stores in August 2020 to bypass the in-app purchase systems that Apple and Google have forced developers to use. The system will allow developers to cut sales by up to 30%.

Epic Games is still suing over the ban in Australia and the US, and the case is expected to be heard in Australia until next year.

But the federal government is likely to introduce new rules by then, and industry comments on the proposed changes will be sought in the coming weeks.

Kath Gottlieb said that overseas examples show how regulation is necessary to achieve change. In South Korea, companies are required by law to offer alternative payment methods, but in the Netherlands, regulators have finally managed to get Apple to offer in-app payment alternatives for its dating apps.

He said the two cases show that companies can change the way they operate, but only if compelled by law.

We must take the actions recommended by the ACCC. It is to establish a legal framework dedicated to the most important digital platform service providers.

A spokeswoman for Assistant Treasury Secretary Stephen Jones did not say when the bill would be released, but said the government was considering responding to the recommendations.

While the UK is about to enact new powers for national competition regulators to govern digital platforms, the EU’s Digital Markets Act will likely force Apple and Google to allow alternative payment methods outside of app stores.

Australia’s code of conduct will be the first taxi ranks off the charts to emerge from the survey of digital platforms. The study most recently assessed whether companies such as Apple, Google and Meta and their technology ecosystem build-up are making small businesses less competitive.

For example, National Australia Bank said in its filing to the study that the expansion of its technology platform into the mobile wallet and credit sector has given it a competitive advantage due to the amount of customer data it already holds.

Epic Games said in its filing that opening up the app store to alternative apps would reduce competitive harm.

Apple and Google’s digital platform services face few, if any, competitive constraints in distributing mobile apps. As a result, there are few, if any, viable alternatives to app distribution for mobile app developers, the company said. This would allow Apple and Google to unilaterally impose take-it-or-leave-it fees and conditions as conditions for distributing mobile apps.

Free TV Australia called for data separation rules, citing the uncontrolled expansion of Google’s advertising business and the consolidation of various advertising businesses within Google that gave the company significant market power.

In response, Google argued that it doesn’t consider its suite of products and services to be a single ecosystem, saying its offering competes with other companies such as Apple and Amazon in consumer devices that offer similar but different services across products.

Apple said its ecosystem is primarily aimed at promoting its own hardware devices, and its expansion into new areas such as home devices has improved competition with other companies as it helps third-party smart home device and service suppliers to promote new and expanded services, as well as competition from third-party smart home device and service suppliers.

Meanwhile, ACCC continues to work on digital platforms. The company released a discussion paper last week about the lesser-known world of data brokering. In data brokering, third parties collect and sell a variety of data from social media, search engines, loyalty programs, etc. for uses such as audience profiling.

Cass Gottlieb said he hopes the investigation will shed light on industry practices.

I think very few people know how the data is scraped and if it is actually provided or sold to third party data brokers. Consumers are therefore less likely to have explicit consent to the collection and use of their data, or even have the ability to object or opt out of the collection and use of their data.

The article is open for comments until August 7.

