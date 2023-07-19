google: Madras HC extends relief to Disney+Hotstar from Google Play Store exclusion





The Madras High Court on Tuesday extended its relief against streaming giant Disney+Hotstar, barring Google from removing the streaming giant from its Play store.

Disney+ Hotstar joins a number of other companies that have approached HC asking them to follow Google’s instructions on Play Store billing issues. In fact, ET reported on June 5 that he and Disney+Hotstar have been notified by Google and may file a lawsuit in court to block Google’s direction on the matter.

These startups, which operate in a variety of fields including dating, edtech and audio streaming, include Unacademy, Kuku FM, TrulyMadly, QuackQuack, Pratilipi, Crafto, Ananda Vikatan and Aha, in addition to Bharat Matrimony and Shaadi.com, which have already filed lawsuits in the High Court challenging Google’s billing policies and seeking relief. But Disney+ Hotstar’s participation in the fight is important because the company is one of the few multinationals to join the lawsuit. The HC granted a preliminary injunction against Disney+ Hotstar on Tuesday, as it has against other players, directing the streaming platform to pay Google a lower 4% fee for using its in-app payment system.

Under the previous Google Billing and Payments System (GBPS), developers incurred fees in the range of 15-30%, while the new User Choice Billing (UCB) system reduced fees by 4% to 11-26% under the new system.

Bharat Matrimony was one of the first to challenge Madras HC’s new policy, but several other Indian start-ups including Unacademy, Kuku FM, TrulyMadly and QuackQuack also moved HC to block the new policy. HC has already granted an injunction, directing the startup to pay the tech giant a commission of just 4% of the total revenue generated through the Play Store. Find stories that interest you. Notices sent by Google are reviewed by ET. In an email to companies, Google said, “Your app uses billing systems other than Google Play to accept payments for access to in-app features and services, including app features, digital content and merchandise (collectively, “in-app purchases”). If you do not resolve this issue, your app may be removed from our distribution and restricted on Google Play. ” Stay on top of important tech and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read technology news delivered straight to your inbox.

