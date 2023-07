AI-powered sex robots will look ‘alive’ and eliminate the need for partners, ex-Google exec says

A former senior Google executive has predicted that artificial intelligence-powered sex robots could eliminate the need for a human partner in the bedroom.

Mo Goudat, former chief business officer of Google’s secret research and development division X, said AI would “redesign love and relationships” so that people would be unable to distinguish between real and artificial sexual encounters.

Humans will soon be able to simulate sex through virtual and augmented reality headsets such as Apple’s Vision Pro and Quest 3, Gaudat told Tom Vilu, YouTube host of the podcast Impact Theory.

According to Gordat, the combination of headsets and AI-powered bots will make people believe that sex robots are real.

“Think of all the illusions that we currently cannot decipher,” Gaudat told Bilu.

“But if you can convince people that this sex robot is alive, or that the sex experience on a virtual or augmented reality headset is alive and real, so be it.”

Gaudat said advances in technology will allow computer-assisted systems to link to human brains and make humans believe they are interacting with peers.

“Further years down the line, when you think about Neuralink and other methods of connecting directly to your nervous system, why would you need another entity in the first place?” said Gaudat.

“You know, it’s actually very messy,” he said, referring to real-life relationships.

Gaudat said even the mental and emotional stimulation that intimacy brings can be artificially recreated.

“It’s all a signal in your brain that you enjoy companionship and sexuality, and you can simulate that if you really want to unleash its magic,” he says.

Gaudat dismissed the heated debate over whether AI-powered bots can be considered “sentient,” saying it doesn’t matter if the human brain is convinced they are real.

“There is yet another big debate about whether they are sentient,” Gaudat said.

“Does it really matter if they simulate perceptivism so well?”

He further added, “Does it really matter if the Morgan Freeman talking to you onscreen is actually Morgan Freeman, or an AI-generated avatar, if you’re sure it’s Morgan Freeman?”

“It doesn’t matter if they are alive or sentient or if my brain believes them, they are.”

Earlier this year, 23-year-old Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie used ChatGTP to create her own doppelganger for erotic pillow talk.

Sexbot CarynAI has over 1,000 boyfriends who pay $1 each for its services.

Rosanna Ramos, a 36-year-old mother of two from the Bronx, has effectively “married” an AI bot created with the Replika app.

Replika uses AI to learn people’s texting styles so it can mimic humans.

Advances in AI have raised concerns that bots will replace humans in knowledge-based industries, prompting critics to call for a halt to research and development.

