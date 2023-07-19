A map app that beats Google Maps and Apple Maps with this simple feature





I’ve written about this app before, but after a few years, I wanted to write about it again for several reasons. One reason is that the name and logo have changed. The other thing is that I got lost earlier today and used it to literally point me in the right direction. RELATED: It’s the Best Time to Book Flights, According to Google The app was previously called Mapless, but has been rebranded to Walk Wellbeyond. I don’t know why because I liked the old name and logo much better, but maybe it just takes some getting used to. It’s like the American Airlines logo. I wasn’t a fan at first, but now I realize this airline needs a facelift.

Walk Wellbeyond is iPhone only (sorry Android users) and is easy to use. I downloaded the map because it was free when it was first released. I think they charged me $2 now, but I don’t know that when I open the app on my phone so I don’t know. But what I like about it is how easy it is to use.

As I wrote in my first post about Mapless, I don’t know about you, but whenever I use Google Maps for walking directions, it seems like I have no idea which way to go at first. The update improved it, but I think Walk Wellbeyond is better when it comes to taking walks.

Users simply enter their destination and Walk Wellbeyond tells them the distance, how long it takes to get there, the estimated time of arrival, and the direction to go. That’s all. No map. No turn-by-turn instructions. You can enjoy a walk while looking around without having to take any steps on your smartphone. As the app description says, you are in control of your journey.

Here are some of the reasons why the app creators say you should use this app: Stop following the directions that pave your way and enjoy the freedom to walk your own path again Don’t look like a tourist Don’t have to keep your eyes glued to the screen. Look around and accept everything.

Minimalist Navigation Turn-by-turn directions can be daunting. Definitely too much to walk.

No more confusion. Worry no more. Walk Wellbeyond will always point you on the right path.

POWERFUL SEARCH Search results include walking times and arrows pointing to each destination.

MADE FOR ALL ABILITIES Walk Wellbeyond fully supports voice over, large text and wheelchair use.

Count all your steps. Every step helps you complete your exercise and training ring.

Always On DisplayWalk Wellbeyond takes full advantage of the Always On Display on your Series 5, 6 or 7 watch.

Track your vitals Apple Watch can track and record your heart rate while walking.

Not only will you never go the wrong way again, but it may also help you enjoy your destination more. It’s definitely my favorite app over Google Maps and Apple Maps when I’m on foot.

