Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland Google is looking for a manufacturing engineer for data center equipment





Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, Process Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, Related Fields, or equivalent work experience. Experience in process development or product development. Experience in manufacturing and construction. Experience in building Product Data Management (PDM) systems (e.g. Agile) and Bill of Materials (BoM). Desirable Qualifications: Master’s Degree in Engineering. Experience in lean manufacturing, 5S, or 8D practices. Knowledge of yield enhancement and cycle time supervision. Supports high volume and highly complex parts. Ability to influence the product design process by suggesting improvements with relevant data to produce timely and accurate work deliverables. Ability to travel up to 40% of the time as needed. Excellent problem-solving and organizational skills with attention to detail. Job Description Google has one of the world’s largest and most powerful computing infrastructures. Your team is responsible for providing the manufacturing capabilities to deliver this state-of-the-art physical infrastructure. Manufacturing engineers evaluate product designs and create the processes, tools, and procedures that underpin Google’s powerful search technology. You are right there when vendors build parts for our infrastructure, ensuring that the manufacturing process is repeatable and controlled. Work with commodity managers and design engineers to determine Google’s infrastructure needs and product specifications. Your work ensures that different parts of Google’s infrastructure work together perfectly to keep our systems running smoothly and provide a seamless user experience.

Behind everything you see online is an architecture built by our technical infrastructure team to keep it running. From data center development and maintenance to building the next generation of Google platforms, Google’s portfolio of products is made possible. We pride ourselves on being engineers’ engineers and love voiding warranties by taking things apart to rebuild. We keep our network up and running so that we can give our users the best and fastest experience possible.

Provide comprehensive manufacturing engineering support to Google's global manufacturing partners during development and production builds. Identify and evaluate contract manufacturers (CMs)/vendors that manufacture data center related products and architectures. Conduct manufacturing and process audits and certify CMs/vendors. Identify, initiate and drive process improvements that reduce process cycle times and costs while maintaining superior quality. Resolve manufacturing and shop floor issues by applying knowledge and skills and escalating design, manufacturing and product testing issues to other members of the organization as needed. Use a Product Data Management (PDM) system to create and maintain Bills of Materials (BoMs), Approved Vendor Lists (AVLs), and Engineering Change Notices/Orders (ECN/Os) that support Google products.

