



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 18, 2023 — Confluent, Inc. today announced the Connect with Confluent Technology Partner Program. The program will enable partners to deliver fully managed data streams directly to their customers through native integration with his Confluent Cloud. It also provides access to his Confluent cutting-edge expertise in technical, sales and marketing support to enhance your go-to-market efforts and ensure customer success every step of the way. By joining the program, partners tap into an ecosystem of technologies powered by data streams, unlocking the vast potential of what is possible on the platform.

When companies can leverage real-time data streams from previously siled teams and applications across their business, it creates powerful network effects and opens up new avenues for growth and innovation, said Erica Schultz, president of field operations at Confluent. Technology partners can deploy Confluent data streams directly onto their platform, unlocking the potential to develop more cutting-edge real-time applications on their platform.

Business happens in real time, and companies need their customer experiences and operations to reflect that. This need for real-time data has established data streaming as a key business requirement. According to the 2023 Data Streaming Report, 89% of his technology leaders said investing in data streaming is important, and 44% cite technology as a top strategic business priority. This shift increases pressure on technology providers to avoid pitstops for data stored within cloud storage buckets and support low-latency data movement that enables the development of the end-to-end real-time experiences customers expect.

To solve this problem, developers often turn to Apache Kafka, an open source data streaming platform used by over 75% of Fortune 500 companies. However, when partners build integrations with open-source Kafka, customers have the additional burden of developing and deploying Kafka clusters that must be manually secured, managed, and managed at scale. The customer is then responsible for integrating all data into this cluster separately. These operational burdens come at the cost of customers actually building and deploying new things on their partners’ platforms.

Introducing the new Connect with Confluent Partner Program

The program is launched with the support of many Confluent technology partners including Arcion, AWS Lambda, Clickhouse, Elastic, Google Cloud, HiveMQ, Imply, Materialize, MongoDB, Onehouse, Precisely, Qlik, Quix, Rockset, Startree, Tinybird, and Waterstream.

Through a single, native integration with Confluent Cloud, Confluents Technology Partners provide their customers with the best experience for working with data streams from across their business. Confluent Cloud provides access to over an exabyte of data processing data per year, eliminates the operational shortcomings of open source integrations, and accelerates project delivery time to customers. It offers fully managed stream processing, enterprise-grade security controls, the industry’s only governance suite for Kafka, and more. And wherever your customer’s data resides in the cloud, across clouds, or on-premises, it’s all there.

Technology partner benefits include:

Power Streaming Use Cases: Deliver low-latency workloads from any source or sink with high-quality serverless data streams and no pitstops for stored data. Eliminate data silos with Confluents 120+ source and sink connectors covering the entire Kafka ecosystem to easily unlock new data streaming use cases built on the platform. Accelerate consumption and growth: By integrating with a complete data streaming platform, customers can focus more on driving consumption and spend less time managing open source Kafka. Transfer ongoing management and support of data streaming capabilities on the platform to Confluents Kafka experts. Supercharge your GTM strategy: Enhance your marketing efforts and identify more sales opportunities by partnering with the leader in data streaming. Generate and close more opportunities for real-time use cases faster with sales and marketing tools purpose-built to generate data streaming pipelines.

Hear from Confluent partners

With access to Confluent Cloud within BigQuery, customers can now easily stream and analyze data in real-time across cloud and hybrid environments, said Manish Dalwadi, Director of Product Management, BigQuery, Google Cloud. Our mission is to keep your data open, flexible and secure, and our partnership with Confluent streamlines data management and frees up resources that can be reallocated to other digital transformation projects.

“Together with Confluent, we bring to market a game-changing product for companies looking to build interactive, infinitely scalable analytical applications that extract actionable insights from their data in real-time,” said John Broad, vice president of partners and alliances at Imply. Native, connectorless integrations built for the Connect with Confluent program enable users to achieve real-time analysis of continuous data streams with unparalleled ease and speed. By partnering with the data streaming leader, we were able to significantly expand our sales funnel and rapidly accelerate the adoption of new features on our platform.

“We are proud to join the Connect with Confluent program as a partner in helping organizations break down traditional data silos, complete cloud migration projects on time and on budget, and power innovation in data and analytics,” said Anjan Kundavaram, Chief Product Officer, Precisely. “The combination of Confluent Cloud and Precisely Data Integrity Suite data integration services seamlessly connects critical systems and data to a modern platform with resilient data pipelines.”

additional resources

About Confluent

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) is a data streaming platform pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that moves data. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is a data-in-motion foundational platform designed to be an intelligent connective tissue that enables continuous streaming of real-time data from multiple sources throughout your organization. Confluent enables organizations to deliver rich digital front-end customer experiences and meet new business imperatives to move to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven back-end operations. For more information, please visit www.confluent.io.

