



Houston residents can now apply to Aeon’s new tuition-free program to enhance their technical skills and knowledge.

Earlier this year, Aeon announced New York-based Perscolas as a talent development partner. And starting in October, Per Scholas will launch a 12- to 15-week technology skills training course at its Innovation Hub, Aeon announced this week.

Known as Per Scholas Houston, this new venture is backed by support from BlackRock Inc. and Comcast NBCUniversal.

According to Scholas Houston, nonprofit IT support courses will be introduced first. This program gives students the opportunity to earn the Google IT Support Professional certification and her CompTIA A+ certification. Please click here to apply.

Per Scholas applauds the vision and commitment of the City of Houston, Aeon University, Rice University, and many others to foster change, grow ideas and innovation, and drive impact. Per Scholas Houston is thrilled to join this effort, he said in a statement, Per Scholas President and CEO Plinio Ayala. With significant investments from Ion, BlackRock and Comcast, our proven skills his training empowers Houston’s workforce today and tomorrow, creating engineers who will build a more inclusive and equitable economy. I can’t wait to start.

According to the company, more than 80% of those who complete Per Schola’s apprenticeship programs find full-time jobs within one year of graduation, and approximately 85% of Per Schola’s graduates are people of color. Per Scholas has 20 of his stores across the United States, including one in downtown Dallas.

According to the Per Scholas website, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and be a US citizen or have permission to work in the US. You must pass an assessment review before beginning coursework, meet the nonprofit learner pre-training income criteria, and be available to attend classes Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

In early May, Aeon announced 10 new tenants relocating or expanding its presence in Houston, bringing its total leased space to 86 percent. Later that month, the company added major companies Occidental, United Airlines Ventures and Woodside Energy as partners.

